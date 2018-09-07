The idea that Bruce Ohr had 60 plus contacts...with Steele is deeply troubling and deserves further examination

Meadows believes Ohr's wife and her relationship with Fusion GPS reveals a potential conflict of interestCongressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) sent a letter Tuesday to Department of Justice Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanding that Inspector General Michael Horowitz and recently appointed DOJ attorney, John Huber interview now embattled DOJ official Bruce Ohr and investigate "critical violations" in connection with the FBI's handling the Russia investigation and the bureau's process to obtain a highly secret warrant to spy on a short term-volunteer for the Trump campaign.Meadows, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, released the letter Wednesday, which encourages both Huber, who was appointed last year by Session's to investigate possible corruption in the FBI, and Horowitz to investigate the new findings on Ohr. Ohr has been demoted twice by the DOJ after it was discovered that he failed to inform his superiors that his wife, Nellie Ohr, was hired by the private research firm, Fusion GPS, to investigate Trump's campaign. The research firm, which also hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile a dossier on Trump, was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.Ohr testified to Congress that neither he nor his wife has been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office, according to Meadows and several other congressional officials."During a series of transcribed interviews with witnesses central to our joint congressional investigation to these issues, we have learned of potentially critical information the OG and Mr. Huber should consider," Meadows' letter to Sessions states. "I write to encourage Mr. Horowitz and Mr. Huber to include Mr. Ohr's involvement in these events in their parallel investigations, and his testimony has brought new concerns to light regarding whether the FBI and DOJ followed proper protocol in the fining of U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court applications related to Carter Page."Other Important Highlights from Meadows letter:Meadows told SaraACarter.com Wednesday, "As we've conducted these interviews, we've continued to learn more and.""The idea that Bruce Ohr had 60 plus contacts with Chris Steele, and may have served as a backchannel between Steele and the FBI/DOJ, even after Steele was supposedly terminated, is deeply troubling and deserves further examination," stated Meadows. "My hope is that the Inspector General and Mr. Huber can thoroughly evaluate these additional facts so that we can provide the full truth to the American people about what occurred at their Justice Department on their taxpayer dime" he added.