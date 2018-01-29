President Obama said Sunday that Hillary Clinton showed "carelessness" by using a private email server, but he also strongly defended his former secretary of state, saying she did not endanger national security, while also vowing that an ongoing FBI investigation into the matter will not be tainted by politics.



In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Mr. Obama seemed to prejudge the outcome of the ongoing inquiry into Mrs. Clinton's email scandal, and he disputed the notion that any of the emails contained classified information of true importance.



"She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy," he said. "What I also know is that there's classified and then there's classified. There's stuff that is really top secret top secret, and then there's stuff that is being presented to the president, the secretary of state, you may not want going out over the wire."...



"I continue to believe she has not jeopardized America's national security," the president said. "There's a carelessness in terms of managing emails that she has owned and she recognizes. But I also think it is important to keep this in perspective."

The FBI is investigating the matter, and while Mrs. Clinton has virtually promised she will not be indicted, the scandal still hangs over her presidential ambitions and fuels the notion -- widespread, according to opinion polls -- that she's not trustworthy.



She maintains that no emails in the account were classified at the time they were sent or received -- though she was initially much more emphatic, flatly saying she had never handled classified information. She reiterated last week that, in her view, the federal investigation ultimately will clear her.



"That is not going to happen," she told NBC News when asked if she would be indicted. "There is not even the remotest chance that it's going to happen."

From the first, these columns have argued that the whitewash of the Hillary Clinton-emails caper was President Barack Obama's call -- not the FBI's, and not the Justice Department's... The decision was inevitable. Obama, using a pseudonymous email account, had repeatedly communicated with Secretary Clinton over her private, non-secure email account.

If Clinton had been charged, Obama's culpable involvement would have been patent. In any prosecution of Clinton, the Clinton -- Obama emails would have been in the spotlight. For the prosecution, they would be more proof of willful (or, if you prefer, grossly negligent) mishandling of intelligence. More significantly, for Clinton's defense, they would show that Obama was complicit in Clinton's conduct yet faced no criminal charges.

This past weekend, in a letter to the FBI, regarding the missing texts, Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) addressed some of these revisions. According to Senator Johnson, a draft dated June 30, 2016 (i.e., five days before Comey delivered the final version), contained a passage expressly referring to a troublesome email exchange between Clinton and Obama. (I note that the FBI's report of its eventual interview of Clinton contains a cryptic reference to a July 1, 2012, email that Clinton sent from Russia to Obama's email address. See report, page 2.) The passage in the June 30 draft stated: We also assess that Secretary Clinton's use of a personal email domain was both known by a large number of people and readily apparent. She also used her personal email extensively while outside the United States, including from the territory of sophisticated adversaries. That use included an email exchange with the President while Secretary Clinton was on the territory of such an adversary. [Emphasis added.] Given that combination of factors, we assess it is possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton's personal email account. On the same day, according to a Strzok-Page text, a revised draft of Comey's remarks was circulated by his chief of staff, Jim Rybicki. It replaced "the President" with "another senior government official."

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch went by the alias 'Elizabeth Carlisle' in email she used to conduct government business.



Lynch's pseudonym was confirmed in a report by the Daily Caller, which shows Lynch sometimes preferred to use another name while doing work, just as her predecessor Eric Holder did. The finding came after several batches of emails were released last week from conservative watchdog groups who had requested documents from the Justice Department using the Freedom of Information Act.



Judicial Watch and the American Center for Law and Justice sought documents related to former President Bill Clinton's meeting with then-Attorney General Lynch in an airplane on the runway tarmac in Phoenix. The meeting was scarcely noticed at first, but eventually created a controversy over possible conflicts of interest about the ongoing investigation by the FBI into Hillary Clinton's email server.

That meeting on the tarmac was to tell Bill Clinton the fix was in, a fix whose impetus came from the White House and an occupant concerned with both his legacy being erased by a President Trump but also by his involvement in covering up Hillary's crimes.