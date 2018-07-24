© Mike Segar/Reuters



US Attorney General Jeff Sessions seemed to join in as conservative teenagers chanted the former Trump campaign anti-Hillary Clinton slogan "Lock her up" at a high school student event in Washington on Tuesday.Sessions was delivering remarks promoting free speech and conservative values at Turning Point USA's High School Leadership Summit at George Washington University.Sessions, the top law enforcement official in the country, briefly joined in, laughing, before saying: "I heard that a long time over the last campaign," and then continuing on with his speech.referring to the controversy surrounding Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.Sessions appointed a federal prosecutor to look into Clinton earlier this year, but did not appoint a formal special counsel.Reacting to Sessions echoing the students' cries of "Lock her up,"she said.Earlier in the speech, Sessions said that the coddling of young people at universities was "actively preventing them from scrutinizing the validity of their beliefs."