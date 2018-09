© Andrej Sokolow / Global Look Press

Elon Musk wrote that he "hopes" to get sued by Vernon Unsworth, once again accusing the 63-year-old British diver - who played a key role in the rescue of a Thai youth football team from a cave - of being a "child rapist."Musk's accusations against the British diver, who pinpointed the location of 12 boys inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex back in July, started with Unsworth's rejection of the billionaire's proposal to use a mini-submarine in the narrow passageways. After calling the Brit a "pedo guy," Musk quickly deleted his tweet and issued an apology , after the Brit threatened a lawsuit.Meanwhile, Unsworth's attorney, L. Lin Wood, said that Musk's accusations are nothing more than "vindictive and vicious" lies. "After deleting the initial accusation and tweeting an apology, Mr Musk has continued to republish his false and unsupportable accusation. His conduct demonstrates that his recklessness is intentional and designed to harm Mr. Unsworth," Wood said.