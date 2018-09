© Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency



US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said that the right of return of Palestinian refugees displaced since 1948 is an issue that should be taken "off the table", according to the Times of Israel.Commenting at an appearance at the Foundation for the Defence of Democracies, a pro-Israel think tank based in Washington DC, Haley suggested on Tuesday that the"I absolutely think we have to look at right of return," Haley told attendees, before agreeing that the issue should be taken off the negotiating table. "I do agree with that, and I think we have to look at this in terms of what's happening [with refugees] in Syria, what's happening in Venezuela."Earlier this week, Israeli media sources reported that the Trump administration is allegedly planning to release information on the US government's official position on the right of return in the coming days.Haley also referenced US aid cuts to Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA which estimates that there are at least five million Palestinian refugees alive today, a figure Haley disputed.she argued.Yesterday, a report by Foreign Policy revealed that the Trump administration has decided to " end funding altogether " to UNRWA, a move expected to worsen the agency's financial crisis. The report follows revelations earlier this month that US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner has been pushing for the refugee status of thousands of Palestinians to be removed in an effort to halt the majority of UNRWA's operations.in an email dated 11 January, just days before the US froze $65 million in funding to the UN branch. "This [agency] perpetuates a status quo, is corrupt, inefficient and doesn't help peace."Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have encouraged the US to slash Washington's donations to UNRWA, despite international concern over the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.