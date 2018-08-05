© AP



"It is important to have an honest and sincere effort to disrupt UNRWA," Kushner wrote in an email to several US officials, including Greenblatt, in January. "This [agency] perpetuates a status quo, is corrupt, inefficient and doesn't help peace."





"Our goal can't be to keep things stable and as they are. [...] Sometimes you have to strategically risk breaking things in order to get there," Trump's son-in-law added.

This is said to be a part of the plan to dismantle United Nations' Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump - and the US leader's son-in-law - has reportedly beenaccording to Foreign Policy. Kushner raised the issue during a June visit to Jordan, in which he was accompanied by Trump's personal Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt.According to Palestinian officials, Kushner pressed Amman to strip 2 million Palestinians of their refugee status, whichaccording to Foreign Policy.said Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).according to emails obtained by Foreign Policy.As the Times of Israel has previously asserted, the UNRWA, whose full name is, grants refugee status to all descendants of Palestinians who have fled the 1948 establishment of Israel. An estimated 2 million of the 5 million claimed to be participating in the UN program are currently registered in Jordan.Every time Palestinian leaders sit down with Israelis,According to Israeli pundits,Tel Aviv has long argued that UNRWA seeks to destroy Israel by demographic means, although the Times of Israel asserts thatKushner is not the only Trump appointee working to dismantle the humanitarian aid agency."UNRWA should come up with a plan to unwind itself and become part of the UNHCR [UN High Commissioner for Refugees] by the time its charter comes up again in 2019," Coates wrote in a January email.In the email, Coates described her proposition as one of thereferring to US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley, another Trump appointee.Other propositions to dismantle the UN organization includeaccording to the Times of Israel.Foreign Policy stated, noting that the Trump administration has unilaterally recognized the entirety of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, effectively stripping Palestinians of their own capital in East Jerusalem.