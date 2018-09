© Mussa Qawasma/Reuters



The White House has announced it's withdrawing all funding from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees,The US State Department said on Friday that the installment of $60 million it allocated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in January was its last financial contribution to the organization, which helps provide healthcare and education to millions of Palestinians.Outlining the reasons for its decision,The total number of registered Palestinian refugees qualifying for the UN assistance is over five million."The United States will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation," the State Department said. The US, which has been the agency's biggest donor, would no longer "shoulder the very disproportionate share of the burden of UNRWA's costs," it stressed.While ceasing its decades-old cooperation with the agency,UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness said the agency is disappointed by the US move, which he called "all the more surprising given that UNRWA and the United States renewed a funding agreement in December 2017."He called Washington out on labeling the agency "irredeemably flawed," saying "these very programs have a proven track record in creating one of the most successful human development processes and results in the Middle East."Moscow has pointed out that by ending its financial support for refugees, the US isn't helping the Arab-Israeli peace process."The US decision does not contribute to the advance of the Middle Eastern peace settlement, the significant part if which is the fair resolution of the Palestinian refugee issue," Russia's UN mission spokesman Fedor Strzhizhovskiy said.Following the US announcement,"We regret the United States' decision to provide no further funding to UNRWA, which provides essential services to Palestine refugees and contributes to stability in the region," stated Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Last week, the State Department told Congress that the administration would redirect over $200 million in funds earmarked for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.The $60 million the UNRWA has been given by the US this year is a far cry from the initially promised sum of some $365 million.The workers who had to leave their posts were involved in the UNRWA emergency program, which had to reduce its scope following the US decision.Washington's quest to cut funding to the UN agency has been reportedlyForeign Policy magazine reported last month. In an email Kushner sent to the US president's Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblat and other officials, he reportedly wrote that