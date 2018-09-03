© TT News Agency/Adam Ihse / Reuters



Anti-immigration sentiment may prove to be the defining factor in the upcoming general election in Sweden. RT explores why some Swedes believe their country's system of dealing with migrants is broken.Sweden has long considered itself one of Europe's most tolerant nations. When, three years ago, Europe was hit with a refugee crisis in which over a million undocumented immigrants arrived on the continent from the Middle East and Northern Africa, Sweden's share of arrivals was the highest per capita.Some say a radical change in the country's immigration system is necessary to preserve Sweden's national identity. Critics call this position xenophobic and racist. Evenas RT's Maria Finoshina found out. Watch the report to find out more.