First : Iran's full withdrawal from the Syrian south.



Washington: withdrawal from the Altnef and eastern Euphrates against three conditions, including giving us a share of oil



Second: obtaining written assurances that US companies will receive a share of the oil sector in eastern Syria.



Third, to provide the Syrian side with the Americans with full data on the terrorist groups and their members,including the numbers of foreign victims of these groups and those who survived, and those who have the possibility of returning to Western countries, considering that "the terrorist threat is intercontinental, we can get hurt in the service of international security".

Syria's End or New Beginning?

He wants to leave and after Idlib falls there will be little keeping him -- this is the last chance jihadis and neocons have to entangle the US furtherAccording to a recent report by Joachin Flores at Fort Russ News, the U.S. offered a withdrawal plan to Bashar al-Assad of Syria with three conditions. What should be immediately obvious is that the U.S. offered the meeting and opened up the talks.The Syrian response to this generous offer could easily be termed as dismissive.If anything Syria should be going to the International Court of Justice with demands the U.S. pay for Syria's rebuilding efforts rather than this crude attempt at extortion.Maybe this is just another of Trump's "Art of the Deal" ridiculous opening offers to find out the tenor of the situation. And the part demanding a cut of the eastern oil field production as a concession to leave the country is pure Trump.Somehow he must still think that we should be repaid for "kicking the hell out of ISIS." Is he the last person left with any geopolitical clue to think we weren't responsible for this mess in the first place?And that's what so undeniably sad about all of this.I still feel thatafterwards. But, this offer to withdraw from Syria is, yet again with Trump, two steps forward and one step back.Here's the big carrot, military withdrawal, but it comes with burning sticks, continued U.S. presence, Iran withdraws and siphoning off of all profit from Syria's natural resources.Hey, at least, now we're being honest about our intentions there.In short, this exchange between the U.S. and Syria is telling usThis happened against the backdrop of the U.S. moving naval assets back into the Eastern Mediterranean,to bluster and chest-thumpThere is real tension in the air thatNational Security Advisor John Bolton and French President Emmanuel Macron are laying the same ground work for another false flag chemical weapons attack at the start of the pro-Syria coalition's campaign to liberate Idlib.It's like March and April all over again.After the relatively easy time of things South of Damascus with the re-taking of Dara'a one would have thought that the whole false-flag chemical weapons thing would be off the table.This is it. Once Idlib is liberated the only territory left is the U.S.-occupied regions east of the Euphrates River and the border crossing at al-Tanf.If Trump's goal is peace in the region, then this operation needs to go smoothly and it will if it's allowed to.Once Syria's settled it makes it easier for Trump to declare, "Mission Accomplished."If he doesn't he's going to have to go back to his base and tell them we need to stay to counter Iran? A country he keeps telling us is on the verge of collapse thanks to sanctions?That's not going to fly with his base who wants the empire dismantled.This is the trap that's being laid right nowSource: Gold Goats 'n Guns