Cookies, candy bars, pizza, chips, ice cream, french fries -- what do they all have in common? Incredibly blissful combinations of sugar, salt and fat not found in nature. This is no accident. Big Food Processors, like drug dealers, make a conscious effort to hook consumers and keep them coming back for more of the good stuff. Junk foods activate the same pleasure centers in the brain as opiate drugs. So is it any wonder that food cravings, binges and addictions are so tough to beat or that approximately 86% of humans are predicted to be obese by the year 2030?Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we discuss the nature and science behind the pleasure of eating, food industry tricks on creating hyper-tasty foods that we salivate over, how food addiction is not just a matter of lack of willpower and, finally, how junk food addictions can be licked for good.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where she talks about corruption in veterinary medicine, focusing on the confrontation between Dr. Robb and the vaccine industry.01:26:05