"He doesn't elicit any sympathy as an enemy. ... because he's insidious and ruthless."

"He has a major psychological hang-up, caused by the fact that he was shot down in Vietnam by Russians, ... caused by the fact that he sang like a canary ... this grew into an absolutely Satanic malice towards Russia."



Karen Shakhnazarov, Mosfilm CEO:



- Speaking about McCain. You know...



- In ancient Rome, there was Cato, right? - Cato the Elder, who concluded every single one of his speeches with the phrase: "Carthage must be destroyed." McCain is the American Cato.



Indeed, he was a the epitome of an enemy of Russia. He was an interesting character in this way because he represents the essence of American imperialism. He's the flesh and blood of American imperialism.



He doesn't elicit any sympathy as an enemy. There are enemies who inspire respect. He doesn't. Because he's an insidious and ruthless.



Can you imagine what would have happened, if such people had come to power? What would have happened to us?



Maybe it's a good thing that he showed his true colors in his dying words. This is a man, who managed to make a call for a war, while at death's door.



- But Karen Georgievich, the problem is not really with John McCain. He's just typical of a type who aggressively pursues American national interests. There are many more like him. He personifies the pursuit of American interests and American domination of the world.



- That's exactly what I'm saying!, McCain is the essence of American imperialism. He's a perfect example of its spirit. He's the spirit of war which is integral to American imperialism. That's why this is a fascinating figure indeed.



I would agree with Mr. Zhirinovsky about this person, that he isn't even a politician and that he has a major psychological hang-up, caused by the fact that he was shot down in Vietnam by Russians, caused by the fact that he was forced to give away many secrets. Much was written about it. It was caused by the fact that he sang like a canary. I think this hang-up grew into an absolutely Satanic malice towards Russia.



Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR:



- I want to say something.



- But other representatives of the American elite are also like him, ... Russian anti-aircraft missiles didn't shoot them down ...



- I mentioned Stalin earlier ... McCain is the American Stalin. Trump is the American Khrushchev.



- No way, they're not in the same category ...



- I mean there are similarities ... Stalin didn't end up conquering the world, and McCain didn't become the President of the USA.



Trump won't succeed, like Khrushchev, he'll be fraudulently thrown out. This is a historical parallel.



These tyrants are the same everywhere. McCain ran for president, and did pretty well ... if he had become president ...



- He got 45%.



... he would've become Stalin. This is what's important to understand. He would've been bashing people's heads in, not just inside his country, but all over the world. That's whom he would have become.



- One moment, this is about the Americans.



Sergey Stankevich, political analyst:



- International law and global institutions should remain. That's the main thing.



Zhirinovsky:



- You're all afraid to tell the truth, to say what a monster he was.



When Gaddafi was killed in Tripoli, he said: "Putin also should suffer the same fate."



He wished for our president the same fate as Gaddafi, who was torn apart in the streets of Tripoli. That's whom you admire so! (turning to the Russian liberals on the stage). Senator Kosachev (a leading Russian politician) sent condolences.



He's a monster! Look! - there!, there! ... (pointing to the TV screen showing Gaddafi being sodomized with a sword and beaten to death), When McCain saw this, he said he hoped Putin end up the same way.



He was depraved and vile to talk that way! He's a monster! He was no democrat! McCain should have been put in a cage and shown around the world as an example of human depravity!



You awful liberals! You wish for the extinction of humankind!



- On the contrary, he (one of the liberal on the stage) said such methods aren't used now, after the democratization in Libya, after the events in Iraq, after what is happening in Syria, where a new stage of war is being prepared and about to begin, after what is happening in Ukraine, but in Ukraine they (liberals) are happy about everything that has happened.



Sergey Stankevich, political analyst:



- About McCain we can say with reason "rest in peace." Absolutely, a man has died, God rest his soul. As they say: about the dead or speak well or speak nothing at all.



Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR:



- No way! Just the opposite! We SHOULD call the scoundrels like McCain out! Call them what they are!: SCOUNDRELS!, BASTARDS!, CRIMINALS!

