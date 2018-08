© Elliott Franks/Global Look Press / Yves Herman/Reuters



Labour's Jeremy Corbyn suggests "NATO was founded in order to promote a Cold War with the Soviet Union," in a 2014 video that has surfaced on social media, prompting fierce debate about the validity of such claims - is he right?The Labour leader was speaking at an anti-war demonstration in Newport, Wales, when he told protestors: "1948, NATO was founded in order to promote a Cold War with the Soviet Union. That resulted in the formation of the Warsaw Pact."Corbyn's claims have unsurprisingly divided opinion on social media with some suggesting he completely misunderstands or is deliberately lying about the formation of NATO. Others have defended the Labour leader's position, claiming "He's right though. NATO should have been disbanded after the Cold War."NATO, which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, was established after the Second World War in 1949 with 12 founding members: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. There are currently 29 members.NATO's website states "Its purpose was to secure peace in Europe, to promote cooperation among its members and to guard their freedom - all of this in the context of countering the threat posed at the time by the Soviet Union."It's this "countering the threat posed at the time by the Soviet Union," which divides opinion on NATO. Does "countering" solely take on a defensive interpretation or does it in practice equate to aggressive posturing?Lord Ismay, NATO's first Secretary General, stated in 1949 that the organization's objective was"to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down." A philosophy seemingly intact to this day, at least with regards to Russians and Americans.