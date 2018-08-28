Weed Killer Detected in Nearly All Food Samples Tested

How Much Glyphosate Exposure Is Dangerous?

"With this additional children's health safety factor, EWG calculated that a one-in-a-million cancer risk would be posed by ingestion of 0.01 milligrams of glyphosate per day. To reach this maximum dose, one would only have to eat a single 60-gram serving of food with a glyphosate level of 160 parts per billion, or ppb.

The majority of samples of conventional oat products from EWG's study exceeded 160ppb, meaning that a single serving of those products would exceed EWG's health benchmark ... The EPA has calculated that 1-to-2-year-old children are likely to have the highest [glyphosate] exposure, at a level twice greater than California's No Significant Risk Level and 230 times EWG's health benchmark."

Glyphosate Is Often Used as a Desiccant on Non-GMO Products

"Glyphosate is commonly used by farmers across the industry who apply it pre-harvest. Once the oats are transported to us, we put them through our rigorous process that thoroughly cleanses them (de-hulled, cleaned, roasted and flaked). Any levels of glyphosate that may remain are significantly below any limits and well within compliance of the safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Commission as safe for human consumption."

Lentils

Peas

Non-GMO soybeans

Corn

Flax

Rye and Buckwheat

Triticale

Canola

Millet

Sugar beets

Potatoes

Sunflowers

GMOs Marketed as Non-GMO

How Much Glyphosate Is in Your Body - and Your Drinking Water?