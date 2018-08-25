Puppet Masters
Dining diplomacy? Erdogan invites 'dearest friend' Putin to meet at Istanbul fish restaurant
RT
Sat, 25 Aug 2018 16:49 UTC
An invitation from Erdogan, delivered to Putin by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu on Friday, said: "Your dearest friend, Mr. Erdogan, has asked to convene his greetings and best wishes, he is hoping for your visit to Istanbul in the near future. You have an arrangement to go to a fish restaurant." Cavusoglu was addressing the Russian leader at a high-profile meeting in Moscow.
The 'fish restaurant' story goes back all the way to the BRICS summit in July. Back then Putin reminded his Turkish counterpart that once Erdogan invited him to dine at a fish restaurant. When Erdogan stressed that the invitation still stands, the Russian president pointed out that the issue with meat exports to Turkey must first be sorted out.
It seems Erdogan took the hint: In late July Russia started meat exports to Turkey - so now he may actually deliver on the fish restaurant meeting too.
Relations between Russia and Turkey have been growing closer, which has seemingly angered Ankara's longstanding ally, the US. Ankara and Washington ties are on downward spiral as they lock horns over Turkey's decision to buy - ahead of schedule, even - Russian S-400 missile systems. Erdogan's government is also adamant on pushing ahead with the purchase of American F-35 jets, which US lawmakers are trying to block, due to Ankara's S-400 deal.
Earlier this week Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport revealed that Turkey will receive its first batch of S-400 air defense systems next year. Following the statement the State Department's Heather Nauert noted that the US had already made it "very clear what could trigger sanctions for other countries and entities around the world," if they go ahead with buying the Russian systems.
"An extraordinary and very perilous state of affairs had been created in the [US] South by the sudden and absolute emancipation of the negroes. Here was a vast laboring, landless, homeless class, once slaves, now free; unpractised in liberty, unschooled in self-control; never sobered by the discipline of self-support never established in any habit of prudence; excited by a freedom they did not understand, excited by false hopes; bewildered and without leaders, and yet insolent and aggressive; sick of work, covetous of pleasure - a host of dusky children untimely put out of school."
Future (Democratic) President under whose leadership the US set out to 'make the world safe for democracy'.
(From 'The Reconstruction of the Southern States', Atlantic Monthly, 1901)
Russia and Turkey's growing closeness has Washington on edge. The ramifications go in many directions, none of them positive for the Empire.