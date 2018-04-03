© Alexey Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Ankara on Tuesday as part of Putin's first visit abroad after reelection as President of the Russian Federation on March 18.Apart from the Russian-Turkish summit,where Erdogan and he will be joined by the Iranian President, Hasan Rouhani."An unprecedented chain of contacts between the Russian and Turkish Presidents preceded the current summit," he said.The two Presidents are expected to say welcoming words to participants in the project who will get together on the construction floor of the plant.At the end of the ceremony, the go-ahead will be given to concrete placement.As it puts up the Akkuyu plant, Russia will also lay down the foundations of nuclear industry in Turkey and will help the Turks assimilate the advanced civilian atomic energy technologies there, Ushakov said.Ushakov said, adding that the two leaders would continue the search of joint solutions to political settlement in Syria.he said.After the talks, the two presidents will chair a session of the presidential cooperation council that will likely pay the biggest attention to the energy sector, as Turkey occupies the position of the second-largest consumer of Russia natural gas.Russia is making drastic efforts to complete the supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey before 2020."I don't know to what degree the Russian side will try to meet Turkey's request," Ushakov said.Earlier reports said the US threatened with sanctions against Turkey or a refusal to sell F-35 fighter jets if it purchased the S-400's but the Turkish government made it clear it would not shelve the transaction.