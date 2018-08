© Aaron B. Hicks/US Navy/Handout via / Reuters

Just seven years after shutting down operations, the US 2nd Fleet has been officially reactivated, with its admiral seeking to turn it into a menacing force "ready to fight" any "bad actor" it may sail into in the North Atlantic."We are going to aggressively and quickly rebuild this command into an operational warfighting organization," Lewis announced , as he took charge of the Second Fleet at the establishment ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.After the fleet was disestablished in 2011 to save costs during the Obama administration's proposed "reset" with Russia, most of its personnel, warships and responsibilities were transferred into Fleet Forces Command.Over the past few years, especially after the outbreak of 'Russiagate' with the arrival of the Trump administration, the US and its allies have been increasingly accusing Russia of aggressive posturing and of threatening neighbors, slowly and gradually increasing their own military capabilities along its borders under this pretext.Moscow insists that it has been forced to reform its military and develop new weapons systems, following US disregard for Kremlin concerns when Washington's unilaterally withdrew from the ABM treaty in 2002. Russia continues to treat the global anti-missile system, including sites in Alaska, Romania, and Poland, as well as the Aegis-capable ships, as a potential national security threat that undermines mutual deterrence and power parity - and may lower the threshold of nuclear weapons use by giving Washington a false sense of invincibility.