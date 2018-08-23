Why Eating Low Carb Won't Kill You

Using observational data to draw conclusions about causality

Relying on inaccurate food frequency questionnaires (FFQs)

Failing to adjust for confounding factors

Focusing exclusively on diet quantity and ignoring quality

Meta-analyzing data from multiple sources

Most media outlets don't have science journalists on staff anymore Even so-called "science journalists" today seem to lack basic scientific literacy

1. The Data Were Observational, and Significant Caveats Apply

Repeat After Me: Correlation

Is Not

Causation

2. The Study Data Came From Questionnaires, Not Observation of What Participants Ate

People tend to underreport foods socially considered "bad," like red meat and alcohol

People overreport foods socially considered "good," such as vegetables and fruits

People may not know all the ingredients in restaurant or prepared foods

People don't weigh or otherwise measure portion sizes

People find tracking every bite and meal inconvenient

People are human and just can't remember every little thing they eat

People's diets tend to change over long periods of time

3. Confounding Factors Were Not Adequately Controlled For

The Healthy User Bias

Smoke

Drink too much

Eat too much sugar

Not exercise, etc.

Age

Sex

Obesity

Smoking status

Diabetes

Hypertension

Hypercholesterolemia

History of cardiovascular disease

Family history of cardiovascular disease

"Participants who consumed a relatively low percentage of total energy from carbohydrates (i.e., participants in the lowest quantiles) were more likely to be young, male, a self-reported race other than black, college graduates, have high body mass index, exercise less during leisure time, have high household income, smoke cigarettes, and have diabetes." [emphasis added]

The amount of fresh fruits and vegetables consumed

The amount of sugar they consumed

The quality of protein, fat, and carbohydrate they consumed

How much physical activity they engaged in

4. Macronutrient Quality Is More Important Than Quantity

A person on a low-carb diet that eats primarily refined fats like industrialized seed oils (found in most processed foods and in foods cooked in restaurants)

A person on a low-carb diet that eats primarily natural fats from fresh, whole foods (meat, fish, avocados, nuts, seeds, etc.) prepared mostly at home

5. It's Possible to Follow a Diet That Is

Both

Low in Carbohydrates and High in Fresh, Nutrient-Dense Foods

"By contrast, the animal-based low carbohydrate dietary score was associated with lower average intake of both fruit and vegetables (appendix pp 9, 10)."

6. Humans Can Thrive on a Variety of Macronutrient Ratios-as Long as They're Eating Whole Foods

Carbohydrate Intake Varies in Ancestral Diets

"The Tsimané suffer from high infant-mortality rates, but those who reach adulthood live about as long as most other people, making it possible to measure their health outcomes up to age 90 and beyond."

7. Meta-Analyzing Data From Multiple and Heterogeneous Sources Opens the Door to Confirmation Bias

"The most severe fault in meta-analysis often occurs when the person or persons doing the meta-analysis have an economic, social, or political agenda such as the passage or defeat of legislation. People with these types of agendas may be more likely to abuse meta-analysis due to personal bias. For example, researchers favorable to the author's agenda are likely to have their studies cherry-picked while those not favorable will be ignored or labeled as "not credible." In addition, the favored authors may themselves be biased or paid to produce results that support their overall political, social, or economic goals in ways such as selecting small favorable data sets and not incorporating larger unfavorable data sets. The influence of such biases on the results of a meta-analysis is possible because the methodology of meta-analysis is highly malleable."

"Promoting a study that its own authors agree is not definite, not conclusive and not useful for the public is not in the best interests of public health."

"It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine."