Strategies would encompass politics, the courts, opposition research and the media. He'd have to become mired in lawsuits, distracted by allegations, riddled with calls for impeachment, hounded by investigations. His election must be portrayed as the illegitimate result of a criminal or un-American conspiracy.



To accomplish this, bad actors in the intel community could step up use of surveillance tools as a weapon to look for dirt on Trump before his inauguration. They could rely on dubious political opposition research to secretly argue for wiretaps, plant one or more spies in the Trump campaign, then leak to the press a mix of true and false stories to create a sense of chaos.

The reigning FBI director could privately send the implicit message that as long as Trump minds his own business, he won't be named as a target. When the president asks the FBI director to lift the cloud and tell the public their president isn't under investigation, the FBI director could demur and allow a storm of innuendo to build. Idle chatter benefits the plot. There would be rampant media leaks, both true and false, but none of them would benefit Trump.

After months of assuring Trump he's not under investigation, he must now become a focus to keep him away from the Justice Department and the FBI; once an investigation opens, all of Trump's attempts to affect policy or to dig into allegations against the intelligence community could be portrayed as obstruction of justice.

Appoint a special counsel. (Easy to get the right one, with Trump's attorney general out of the way.)

Through a partnership between the fired FBI director and the media; he could secretly leak to The New York Times anti-Trump versions of memos he wrote, inventing the pretext for a special counsel probe. The chosen special counsel should be an insider with his own legacy to protect. Anti-Trump FBI officials who secretly vowed to "stop" Trump could be assigned to the investigation. As crazy as it all sounds, it becomes slightly more plausible when we examine the record and find self-described conspiracies to develop "insurance policies."

Sharyl Attkisson is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist, author of The New York Times bestsellers The Smear and Stonewalled, and host of Sinclair's Sunday TV program, Full Measure.

Let's begin in the realm of the fanciful. Assume, for the sake of argument, that powerful, connected people in the intelligence community and in politics worried thatWhat exactly might an "insurance policy" against Donald Trump look like?On Aug. 15, 2016, after FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok and his FBI girlfriend Lisa Page met with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe,In October 2016, in his Lawfare blog, Wittes wrote : "What if Trump wins? We need an insurance policy against the unthinkable: Donald Trump's actually winning the Presidency."As it happens, Wittes has acknowledged beingIt's not hard to imagine that the two men share some beliefs, and even discussed some of the issues involved.So, in his 2016 blog post, Wittes wrote thatto challenge and obstruct Trump,He even mentioned impeachment - two weeks before Trump was elected.If this far-fetched idea of an insurance policy were actually true,It described how to fight a "well funded, presidential-style campaign to discredit and embarrass" targets. Private eyes would probe into their personal lives, courts would be used for lawsuits. "Massive demonstrations" would be organized, Michael Moore would make a negative documentary and "a team of trackers" would stake out targets at events. "Opposition research" would be collected. The targets would be attacked on social media, yard signs posted in their neighborhoods, and a "mole" placed inside their organization.If there really were an insurance policy against Trump, it might include havingand be invited to give daily spin on controversies surrounding their own actions. Figures such as former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper , former Comey aide Josh Campbell and others could get hired by CNN; former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Mueller/Comey aide Chuck Rosenberg could get hired by NBC and MSNBC.But all that would never really happen. Or if it did, it's downright silly to think of it as part of an organized insurance policy.