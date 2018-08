yet dozens of Antifa accounts remain active.

Twitter has banned both the official verified account for the Proud Boys and the account belonging to their founder, comedian and CRTV host Gavin McInnes.Twitter also banned the accounts belonging to The Proud Boys Girls, all chapter accounts, and Kyle Chapman, who is better known online as Based Stickman.The account holders were all warned that if they attempt to create new accounts, those will also be banned.He told the Gateway Pundit that "the dumbasses on the left are saying were banned 'before Unite the Right rally.' I clearly disavowed that. It's not our bag."In fact, the day before his suspension he tweeted,"It's a coordinated attack to stop us from reaching people with our message.," the owner of the Proud Boys account told Gateway Pundit. "We will continue to grow. We will continue to win and they know it. See you all on the next platform.Twitter told Buzzfeed that it was due to their policy of banning "extremist groups" -You can continue to follow McInnes on his Instagram account and on CRTV.com.