All but one of the major content platforms have banned the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as the companies raced to act in the wake of Apple's decision to remove five podcasts by Jones and his Infowars website.



Facebook unpublished four pages run by Jones for "repeated violations of community standards", the company said on Monday. YouTube terminated Jones's account over him repeatedly appearing in videos despite being subject to a 90-day ban from the website, and Spotify removed the entirety of one of Jones's podcasts for "hate content".

"That's a demon I will take down, or I'll die trying. So that's it. It's going to happen, we're going to walk out in the square, politically, at high noon, and he's going to find out whether he makes a move man, make the move first, and then it's going to happen. It's not a joke. It's not a game. It's the real world. Politically. You're going to get it, or I'm going to die trying, bitch. Get ready. We're going to bang heads. We're going to bang heads," Jones swore.

The coordinated attack on Alex Jones sets a dangerous precedent that could be used to wipe out all independent media by Big Tech.Alex Jones has come a long way since his days of calling out the Federal Reserve, fighting the two-party paradigm, pushing for a real investigation into 9/11 and calling for an end to war in the Middle East. Now, he pushes anti-Muslim rhetoric , plays right along with the two-party paradigm, and serves as little more than a cheerleader for the current president, all while stoking divide all the way along.Recently, his vitriol has gotten him thrust in the limelight once again andOn Monday, it was announced thatOutside of their own domain, Infowars was nearly entirely purged from the internet.While the thought of silencing this loud mouthed Trump-pumping Islamophobic blowhard may be appealing to you,According to a report out of the Guardian,Although he used to try to bring people on the left and the right together by exposing the establishment, Alex Jones now serves to divide them. Headlines like Fake Trump Prank Call Fools Dumb Liberal or Sweden Bans Christmas Street to Avoid Offending Muslim Migrants are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ignorant and outright hateful content put out by Jones and company.But, it wasn't the divide and conquer and hate peddling that got the attention of of these social media giants.Last week, during the Infowars broadcast,During the rant, Jones challenged Mueller to an imaginary duel and used qualifiers like "politically" to state that he was not actually threatening physical harm but could stand up to him in the political arena. He then addressed Mueller while pointing his finger in a gun shape.Threatening a federal official with violence is a class C or D felony, punishable by up to five or 10 years in prison,For the past two and a half years, Jones has hopped on the Trump train and pushed a level of divide akin to that of the mainstream media. Jones has co-opted his viewership and transformed the ones who stayed on into Trump-loving anti-Muslim fanatics.His political enemies are likely salivating over the recent bans. However,Regardless of what you think about Alex Jones,In a tweet on Monday, WikiLeaks summed up this scenario quite well.Sadly, because Jones was vitriolic, this ominous precedent is going to be carried out without much resistance and with overwhelming support.Alex Jones' rhetoric whether hateful or not deserves its platform like everyone else. Ideas in the conversational realm fight for themselves. Racism, bigotry, sexism: these things are dying out - not because some corporate overlord with massive influence over the flow of information wiped them out - but because they were debated in the public sphere and those who held them were shown to be the idiots that they are.Alex Jones has become the first unperson in this war on information. It's time to start paying attention before we all experience a similar fate.