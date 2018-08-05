Strange things started happening at George Washington University this April, as their student government prepared to vote on a resolution supported by pro-Palestinian campus activists.
Anonymous fliers, websites, and social media campaigns appeared out of nowhere to attack the student activists. And, on the day of the vote, two adult men dressed as canaries showed up to do a weird dance in the lobby of the college building where the student government was set to vote.
It was the canaries that really freaked out Abby Brook, a Jewish GW student active in pro-Palestinian campus groups. "I honestly didn't believe it at first," said Brook, who arrived at the building where the canaries were dancing a few minutes after they left. Friends showed her pictures of the two men. One had worn a full-body Tweety Bird costume, his face painted yellow; the other a yellow plague doctor mask with a long, curved beak.
"Pretty unbelievably terrifying," Brook said of the masked men. "These two fully grown, muscular men in these bird costumes, strutting." She said she watched her back as she walked home that night.
One of two men who paraded in a GW campus building on the night of a divestment vote in April.
No one knew who the men were, or exactly who had sent them. Only one thing was clear: Someone was trying very hard to the scare the student senators who were preparing to vote on the resolution, which called on the university to divest its endowment from certain companies, mostly military contractors, that the students said were profiting from Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.
The efforts to scare the students out of supporting the resolution failed. The resolution passed by secret ballot on April 23. But the effort against it seems to have marked a turning point in the eternal fights over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on U.S. college campuses. After three years of development, shadowy pro-Israel actors are rolling out a suite of new tactics to oppose the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement that are more aggressive, more sophisticated, and more secretive than anything before.
At GW, they were on display all at once, for what appears to have been the first time.
The people behind these new tactics are going to great lengths to hide their identities, though they seem to be working in concert with each other. They are conducting surveillance on BDS activists. They are creating anonymous pop-up websites that attack activists and student government representatives. They are hiring top-level political strategists and opposition researchers. And in Canary Mission, they are running a long-term campaign to blacklist student activists.
The executive director of the local Hillel serving Jewish students at GW, Adena Kirstein, is still puzzling over the barrage of covert operations that hit her campus three months ago. Kirstein counted five or six anonymous anti-BDS websites that interceded to oppose the GW student government resolution.
"I have never learned who was behind those websites," she told the Forward. Officials at Hillel International, the umbrella group for local campus Hillels organizations, don't know either.
But someone does know. Someone is ramping up a secret, sophisticated campaign against college activists. What's more, they appear to be doing it from somewhere deep inside the American Jewish pro-Israel apparatus.
The Beginning
Early 2015 was a rough moment for the official and self-appointed guardians of Israel's image abroad.
In the Gaza war the previous summer, Israeli troops killed over 500 children, according to a United Nations count. One July day in 2014, the international media watched as an Israeli shell exploded on a Gaza beach, killing four boys playing soccer there. (A year later, an Israeli investigation termed the strike a "tragic accident.") At the same time, bolstered by outrage over the Gaza carnage, the BDS movement was shifting slowly into the mainstream, gaining name recognition and even some victories, including the decision by the Israeli firm SodaStream to close its West Bank factory.
In response, American Jewish donors and Israeli officials began to lay the groundwork for a new way to fight BDS. In the early months of 2015, three things happened that set in motion the covert anti-BDS efforts that bombarded GW this spring.
In February, someone anonymously registered the domain canarymission.org, the site that would grow into the most controversial and visible arm of the new anti-BDS effort.
In March, a quiet little pro-Israel campus group called the Israel on Campus Coalition hired a professional political consultant to run a campaign against a student-run Israel divestment referendum at Ohio State University.
And in May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Gilad Erdan, a onetime Likud up-and-comer, to lead the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, the Israeli government department that has leveraged the tools of Israel's intelligence community and become the hub of the Israeli government's covert and overt anti-BDS efforts, in the United States and around the world.
As the new anti-BDS forces began to get organized, Netanyahu sent a clear signal about how they should fight their battles. Weeks before appointing Erdan to the MSA, Netanyahu traveled to Washington, D.C., to address the U.S. Congress. On the floor of the House, Netanyahu launched a vigorous attack on President Obama and his party over the pending Iran nuclear deal. It was a departure from tradition and protocol, and a sign to Israel's new defenders: Take the gloves off and swing.
Air Traffic Control
When a BDS vote comes to a U.S. college campus today, a pro-Israel cavalry arrives, whether or not they're called.
The list of Jewish groups that do anti-BDS work on campuses is bafflingly long. A partial tally includes StandWithUs, AEPi, CAMERA, the David Project, the David Horowitz Freedom Center, Jerusalem U, AIPAC, Sheldon Adelson's Maccabee Task Force, and the Zionist Organization of America. The total amount of American Jewish and Israeli government funds flooding the anti-BDS effort is easily in the tens of millions of dollars each year.
The Israel on Campus Coalition, once a branch of Hillel and now an independent entity, plays air traffic control among anti-BDS groups. When a BDS resolution crops up, the ICC convenes conference calls, coordinates efforts, and offers support to Hillel professionals.
The ICC's annual budget, which had hovered around $2 to $3 million, leapt to almost $8 million, far more than higher-profile groups, like the ZOA. And in the spring of 2015, according to a Jewish communal official who asked not to be named, Baime hired a political consulting firm to work on an Ohio State divestment referendum as it would a campaign for a state representative.
It appears to be the first time that professional political operators were hired to run a campus anti-BDS campaign. The referendum, which would have called on Ohio State to divest from companies that were "complicit in Israeli human rights violations and the occupation of the Palestinian Territories," never made it on the ballot, due to an obscure pagination issue with the pro-divestment group's petition. Whatever the reason for the referendum's defeat, it had a major impact on ICC's strategy, according to the Jewish communal official.
Over the past three years, the ICC has transformed into a highly sophisticated political operation, with some of Washington's top Republican operatives on its payroll. In the 2016-2017 academic year, the ICC paid more than 11% of its budget, over $1 million, to FP1, a Washington political consulting firm run by leading Republican political consultants, including the campaign manager of Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign. The ICC also paid $171,000 that year to Jeff Berkowitz, former research director for the Republican National Committee and one of Washington's most proficient opposition researchers, a renowned expert in the dark art of digging dirt on political opponents.
It's unclear what the ICC paid Berkowitz or FP1 to do. Neither Berkowitz, FP1, or Baime responded to inquiries from the Forward. But since 2016, in coordination with its political work, the ICC has built out a flashy intelligence apparatus, complete with a D.C. "war room" with walls covered in computer screens. The Jewish communal official said that it is supposed to seem like a FEMA command center. The ICC, in its public materials, boasts of "up-to-the-minute tracking of Israel-related activity at colleges and universities."
The ICC also has operatives on the ground on campuses across the country in the form of student fellows, who receive a stipend for their work. A former local Hillel staffer said that the ICC's student fellow on their campus was tasked with gathering information about their fellow students and reporting back about who the influential players are in the campus BDS scene.
Comment: Or more plainly, paid snitches.
Covert Operations
The work the ICC-paid political operatives do on campus is difficult, if not impossible, to track. But the four websites opposing divestment at GW that popped up in mid-April may give some indication as to how they operate.
All four of the websites were registered through a website secrecy service called Domains by Proxy. None of the websites identified the groups or individuals behind them. Though the sites did not publicly collaborate, they seemed to work in concert with each other and with Canary Mission; playing out a sort of good cop/bad cop routine as three of the sites rallied supporters against the divestment resolution, while the fourth and Canary Mission threatened its sponsors.
The first site, gw-against-antisemitism.com, was registered April 15, and asked users to contact their student senators to oppose the resolution. The second, nosecretballot.com, was registered April 16. It attacked the student government's decision to hold the vote in secret, and it posted photos of student senators with the word "SHAME" superimposed across their faces while threatening to out those who voted for the resolution. Canary Mission came back to campus on April 22, posting fliers that echoed nosecretballot.com's messages: "THERE ARE NO SECRETS. WE WILL KNOW YOUR VOTE AND WILL ACT ACCORDINGLY."
After the resolution passed on April 23, the strategy seems to have shifted. A fourth site, gwalumniagainsthate.com, was registered anonymously the next day, on April 24, to collect signatures from alumni for a petition to the university president, Thomas LeBlanc, asking him to oppose the resolution. Kirstein, the local Hillel director, said that, as with the other three sites, she didn't know who was behind the alumni petition. "The president of the university has been, had been, will always be, nothing but supportive," Kirstein said. "God forbid the president would think [Hillel was] in any way affiliated with that."
have been scrubbed from the internet. But traces they left behind suggest that a consulting firm that has done work for the ICC may have been behind at least one of them.
As the pro-Palestinian news site Electronic Intifada first reported in May, at least one email sent to student senators through gw-against-antisemitism.com was routed through an email account belonging to an employee of JVA Campaigns, an Ohio-based political consulting and public relations firm. The Forward has confirmed that JVA Campaigns has done contract work for the ICC. (Another of four sites, gwdemands.com, was set up in Ohio, according to a setting revealed in its source code. GW is in Washington, D.C.)
Neither JVA Campaigns's founder, Jonathan Varner, nor Baime responded to questions about whether JVA Campaigns had set up gw-against-antisemitism.com or gwdemands.com on behalf of the ICC.
Canary Mission
In addition to its political and intelligence operations, the ICC appears to be the friendliest of the mainstream American Jewish groups towards Canary Mission, the most hardline and aggressive of the new anti-BDS campaigns.
Early this year, a University of Michigan senior and pro-Israel activist named Gabrielle Roth got on the phone with the ICC's Baime to ask for help. The success of a divestment resolution at her campus that fall had led Roth and a group of friends to the conclusion that Canary Mission was actually hurting Jewish students and the pro-Israel cause on campus. Roth and her friends wrote private letters to major American Jewish organizations, asking for help countering Canary Mission. They got supportive hearings from several of the groups, including the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, and Hillel.
Baime's response was different. Baime defended Canary Mission, saying the website wasn't to blame for the success of the divestment resolution at Michigan earlier that year; that it would be too political for ICC to criticize Canary Mission; and that the students should be expending their efforts elsewhere.
Baime advised Roth that her group "really be focusing our effort on combating BDS," Roth recalls.
Baime did not respond to a question from the Forward about the conversation with Roth. But that phone call is not the first time that his group has defended the blacklist site. In October 2017, the Forward reported that Baime's group had endorsed Canary Mission, calling it a "strong deterrent against anti-Semitism and BDS activism" in its annual report, published a month earlier.
Naming Names
In January, when Ari Kaplan was a 19-year-old freshman on winter break from New York University, Canary Mission posted a public dossier about him to its growing online collection.
Kaplan found out about the dossier when he was out on a hike. Under the heading "If you're a racist, the world should know," the anonymous website had posted his photo, his name, links to his Facebook and Twitter pages, a screenshot of a two-year-old tweet about how he "might hate slick Jewish dudes with gold chain Star of Davids," and a litany of charges: "Demonizing Israel at a Jewish Event." "Condemning Jewish Heritage Tour."
At the time his dossier went up, Kaplan was not a prominent anti-Israel activist. He had been a member of the NYU chapter of the pro-Palestinian group Jewish Voice for Peace for just a few months. He had stood up at a Hillel dinner to make an announcement that was critical of President Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
Now, he says, he's afraid to talk to friends who are pro-Israel. He thinks they may have named names, and could do it again. "I'll be in classes with people who are... involved with pro-Israel activism on campus, and I'll be friends with them, and I'll want to be open and warm with them," he said. "How do I know this guy isn't reporting to Canary Mission?"
Jewish activists like Kaplan make up a fraction of the more than 2,000 dossiers on Canary Mission's site. Most of those profiled are Muslim; many Palestinian. For those students, the risks can be far greater. One pro-Palestine activist from a California university said that after his profile went up on Canary Mission, his parents wouldn't let him go visit relatives who live in the West Bank.
An uncle has since died.
"I didn't get a change to go back and see him," the activist said. "I didn't know if I was going to be let in. I didn't know if I was going to be arrested."
The Campus Scene
On campus, the net effect of these various efforts is that it can, at times, feel like a disorganized pro-Israel militia is rolling up on the quad. At GW, they ended up hurting the students they purportedly had come to help.
"It made many of our pro-Israel students walk away," Kirstein said. "Even though we were very clear we had nothing to do with any of these sites, and I do not know who created any of these methods, they didn't want to risk being affiliated with a version of pro-Israel that looks like that."
The precise identities of the people and groups behind the new, hard-edged anti-BDS tactics remain hazy, though chinks have begun to appear in the armor. What's clear is that they don't much care if they have the support of the students, or the Jewish campus professionals, whose battles they're trying to win.
"There's no winning in this. It creates a toxic environment," Kirstein said. "It makes our work doing Jewish engagement incredibly harder."
Part 2:
series on covert tactics targeting Israel's critics.
Last December, Andrew Kadi flew to Israel to visit his mother. As he walked through Ben Gurion International Airport, officials pulled him aside and said that the security services wanted to speak with him.
Kadi is among the leaders of a major pro-Palestinian advocacy group, and border authorities always question him when he travels to Israel to see his family. This time, however, something was different.
During his second of what ended up being three interrogations, spanning more than eight hours, Kadi realized that much of what the interrogator knew about him had come from Canary Mission, an anonymously-run online blacklist that tries to frighten pro-Palestinian students and activists into silence by posting dossiers on their politics and personal lives.
Kadi's interrogator asked question after question about organizations listed on his Canary Mission profile. A pro-Palestinian organization that Kadi had been involved with but that wasn't listed on his Canary Mission profile went unmentioned. Hours later, a third interrogator confirmed what Kadi had suspected: They were looking at his Canary Mission profile.
Canary Mission has said since it went live in 2015 that it seeks to keep pro-Palestinian student activists from getting work after college. Yet in recent months, the threat it poses to college students and other activists has grown far more severe.
The site, which is applauded by some pro-Israel advocates for harassing hardcore activists, is now being used as an intelligence source on thousands of students and academics by Israeli officials with immense power over people's lives, the Forward has learned.
Rumors of the border control officers' use of the dossiers is keeping both Jewish and Palestinian activists from visiting relatives in Israel and the West Bank, and pro-Palestinian students say they are hesitant to express their views for fear of being unable to travel to see family.
Meanwhile, back on campus, pro-Israel students are facing suspicion of colluding with Canary Mission. The students, and not the operatives and donors who run it from behind a veil of anonymity, are taking the blame for the site's work.
The Dossiers
Canary Mission's profiles, of which there are now more than 2,000, can run for thousands of words. They consist of information about the activist, including photographs and screenshots, cobbled together from the internet and social media, along with descriptions of the groups with which they are affiliated.
The phrase, "if you're a racist, the world should know," appears on the top of each page on the site.
In addition to the thousands of profiles of pro-Palestinian students and professors, Canary Mission has also added a smattering of profiles of prominent white supremacists, including 13 members of Identity Evropa and a handful of others.
The site's profiles appear to be based entirely on open source intelligence that could be gathered by anyone with a computer. But the researchers are thorough, and some of what they post is exceptionally personal. Canary Mission's profile of Esther Tszayg, a junior at Stanford University whose profile went online in May, includes two photographs of her as a young child and one taken for a campus fashion magazine.
"It feels pretty awful and I really wish I wasn't on that website," said Tszayg, the president of Stanford's chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, a pro-Palestinian group.
Canary Mission's profile of Rose Asaf, a leader of the local chapter of JVP at New York University, includes nearly 60 photographs of her and screenshots of her social media activities. It went online in November of 2017, when she was a college junior.
Liz Jackson, a staff attorney at the legal advocacy group Palestine Legal, said that she was aware of one case in which Canary Mission posted old photographs a student had deleted a year before. The student believes that Canary Mission had been tracking her for over a year before they posted her profile.
Some of what Canary Mission captures is genuinely troubling, including anti-Semitic social media posts by college students. But often, the eye-catching charges they make against their subjects don't quite add up. A profile of an NYU freshman named Ari Kaplan charges him with "demonizing Israel at a Jewish event." In fact, he had stood up at a Hillel dinner to make an announcement that was critical of President Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
"It's really weird when they're trying to have someone who looks like me [as] the face of anti-Semitism," said Kaplan, joking that he looks stereotypically Jewish.
The Border
It's these profiles that Israeli border control officers were looking at when they interrogated Kadi, who is in his 30s, and is a member of the steering committee of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights. Kadi is a U.S. citizen, but his mother and her family are Palestinian citizens of Israel.
Kadi's case is not unique. In April, before deporting Columbia University Law School professor Katherine Franke and telling her she will be permanently banned from the country, an Israeli border control officer showed her something on his phone that she says she is "80% sure" was her Canary Mission profile.
The officer, Franke said, had accused her of traveling to Israel to "promote BDS." When she said that wasn't true, the officer accused her of lying, saying she was a "leader" of JVP. He held up the screen of his phone, which appeared to show her Canary Mission profile, and told her: "See, I know you're lying."
Franke, who had previously sat on JVP's academic advisory council steering committee but at that time had no formal role with the group, told the officer she was not on JVP's staff. The officer deported her anyhow.
"Canary Mission information is often neither reliable, nor complete, nor up to date," said Israeli human rights attorney Emily Schaeffer Omer-Man, who represents activists and human rights advocates denied entry to Israel. Schaeffer Omer-Man says that the site, as such, shouldn't legally qualify to be used as the basis for a deportation decision by border control officers, as it doesn't meet reliability standards set by Israeli administrative law.
Yet incidents like those experienced by Franke and Kadi are on the rise. Schaeffer Omer-Man said that clients for years have said that they suspected that their interrogators had seen their Canary Mission profiles, based on the questions they asked. More recently, she said, clients have told her that border control mentioned Canary Mission by name.
Rumors of these incidents are spreading fear among campus activists.
"I have family in Israel, and I don't expect I will be let in again," said Tszayg, the Stanford student.
Palestine Legal's Liz Jackson said that a large majority of people who get in touch with her organization about their Canary Mission profile are mostly worried about traveling across Israeli borders. "That really puts the muzzle on what people can say in the public sphere about Palestine," Jackson said.
Israel's Ministry of the Interior, which oversees the country's border control agency, did not respond to a question about whether it is ministry policy for its interrogators to use Canary Mission as a source of information on travelers. It's possible that the officers are finding the Canary Mission dossiers on their own, by searching for travelers' names on Google.
But absent a denial from the interior ministry, it's also possible that the dossiers are being distributed systematically. When Schaeffer Omer-Man reviews her clients' interrogation files, as attorneys have the right to do under Israeli law, she has never seen a mention of Canary Mission. What she has seen, however, in summaries of the interrogations, are references to material provided by Israel's Ministry of Strategic Affairs, the arm of the Israeli government tasked with opposing the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement worldwide, largely through a secret network of non-governmental organizations that help it defend Israel abroad.
The Israeli Connection
reporting by the Israeli investigative magazine the Seventh Eye.
At the core of the MSA's operation is a network of more than a hundred non-governmental organizations with which it shares information and resources. "A key part the strategy is the belief that messaging by 'real people' is much more effective than plain old hasbara [propaganda] by official spokespersons," said Itamar Benzaquen, an investigative journalist at the Seventh Eye, who has done extensive reporting on the MSA.
The Forward has learned that the people who run Canary Mission are in direct contact with the leadership of Act.il, a pro-Israel propaganda app that is a part of the network, and has benefited from a publicity campaign funded by the MSA, according to Benzaquen's reporting.
Neither Canary Mission nor the MSA responded to queries about their relationship to each other.
The Operators
Canary Mission has jealously guarded the anonymity of its operators, funders, and administrators, and its cloak of secrecy has held up against the efforts of journalists and pro-Palestine activists alike.
Two people, granted anonymity to speak about private conversations, have separately told the Forward that a British-born Jerusalem resident named Jonathan Bash identified himself to them as being in charge of Canary Mission.
The Forward reported in 2015 that Bash was the CEO of a pro-Israel advocacy training organization, Video Activism, that appeared to have numerous ties to Canary Mission. At the time, Bash denied there was any relationship between the organizations.
Neither Canary Mission nor Bash responded to requests for comment.
The Response
As Canary Mission has become an increasingly prominent feature of the campus landscape, students have adapted to its threat. Increasingly, student governments vote on divestment resolutions by secret ballot, partly in an attempt to keep Canary Mission from profiling student representatives who vote in favor.
Student activist groups, meanwhile, strategically mask the identities of vulnerable members. Abby Brook, who has been a leader in both the Students for Justice in Palestine and JVP groups at George Washington University, said that her fellow activists had strategized about who would be a public-facing leader of the group, and shoulder the risk of appearing on Canary Mission. When her profile went up last year, she was ready.
"We made strategic decisions within our organization about who would be out-facing members and who would be in-facing members, knowing that Canary Mission...would have different consequences for different people," Brook said. She said that the names of members of her chapter of SJP who are Palestinian are not listed publicly, and that those individuals have stayed off of Canary Mission.
"We deliberately keep those people private," Brook said. "I'm not Palestinian; I won't be prohibited from being able to go home if I'm listed on Canary Mission. It has a lot less consequences for me as a white person."
While Brook's Palestinian colleagues have been able to hide their identities while being active on the issue, others have chosen not to take the risk. Palestine Legal's Jackson said that she has fielded questions from students who want to take political action in support of Palestinian rights, but have been afraid to do so because of what being listed on Canary Mission could mean for their families. One student activist told Jackson she wanted to be a leader in SJP, but asked Jackson if getting a Canary Mission profile could damage her family's naturalization application.
"I said I don't know, honestly," Jackson said.
Another student told Jackson that she had wanted to write an op-ed about the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act, a controversial piece of federal legislation that critics say could limit free speech, but that she was afraid to be published because she wanted to be able to go visit her grandparents in the West Bank, and couldn't risk being profiled on Canary Mission.
For students who do find themselves on Canary Mission, there is little recourse. Canary Mission has posted a handful of essays by "ex-canaries," people who have written effusive apologies in return for being removed from the site. Jackson said that some profiles have been temporarily removed after the subjects filed copyright complaints, but that they were reposted later with the offending images removed.
There do not appear to have been any defamation suits filed against Canary Mission. The authors of the profiles are careful about what they write, and pursuing a lawsuit would place a heavy burden on the plaintiff. "Students who are naturally concerned about the reputational damage of being smeared as a terrorist usually don't want to go through a public trial, because that only makes it worse," Jackson wrote in an email. "It's tough to take on a bully, especially in court. But litigation is not off the table."
Campus Spies
In the meantime, Canary Mission's utter secrecy has created an atmosphere of suspicion on campuses. While the operatives behind Canary Mission hide behind their well-protected anonymity, pro-Israel students take the blame for its activities, whether or not they were involved.
A number of students listed on the site who spoke with the Forward named specific pro-Israel students on their campuses who they suspected of having informed on them to Canary Mission.
Tilly Shames, who runs the local Hillel at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, said that Canary Mission has led to suspicion of pro-Israel students on her campus. "It has... created greater mistrust and exclusion of pro-Israel students, who are assumed to be involved in Canary Mission, or sharing information with Canary Mission, when they are not," Shames said.
Kaplan, the NYU sophomore, said that he's now wary talking to people who he knows are involved in pro-Israel activism on campus.
"I'll want to be open and warm with them, but it will be, how do I know this guy isn't reporting to Canary Mission?" Kaplan said. He said he didn't intend to let the suspicions fomented by Canary Mission keep him from spending time with other Jewish students.
"I'm not going to live in fear; I love Jews," he said. "I'm not going to not talk to Jewish students out of fear of being on Canary [Mission], but... it would be better to have some solidarity from the Jewish community of NYU."
This is the second installment in an ongoing series.
Josh Nathan-Kazis is a staff writer for the Forward. He covers charities and politics, and writes investigations and longform. nathankazis@forward.com or on Twitter, @joshnathankazis