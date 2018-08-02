the Cape Cod Times reported.
On June 30, a man called the Barnstable Police Department to report the hit-and-run crash, which happened after Wright followed him down the street and began honking her car horn at him as they waited at a red light.
According to the police report, the honking continued as he drove to the next red light, where the motorist started yelling at him.
At this point, the man thought something might be wrong with the back of his car, so he stepped out to have a look at it. That's when the woman started shouting something about his Trump bumper sticker, he told the police. "She said, 'You voted for Trump?'" the man wrote in a statement. "I said yes." He told CBS Boston that she then called him "a racist and a bunch of cuss words."
The man reportedly began recording the woman on his phone while he was outside of his car. The woman proceeded to drive around his car, prompting him to hurry back into the driver's seat, according to the police report. She then allegedly drove toward his car, clipping the open door.
"She bent my door and I had to lean back to avoid getting hit," the man wrote. "She also hit the side of my car."
The woman then sped away, the man told police.
The man's recording of the incident shows the woman's car, a gray Honda Civic, drive around his car and hit the open driver's-side door, according to the report. A statement by the man's girlfriend, who was in the car with him during the incident, confirmed the man's account, the report says.State police stopped and arrested Wright on Monday, after a random check of her license plate revealed an open warrant on the charges. She was released on $1,250 bail and ordered to stay away from the victim. Wright reportedly pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 28 for a pretrial hearing.
The video showed the license plate number of the Civic, which police traced to Wright, the report says. The victim identified a license photo of Wright as the woman who had hit his car, according to the report.
Reporter Bill Shields of CBS Boston said the woman appeared to be suffering from "Trump Anxiety Disorder," and questioned whether such an excuse would hold up in court:
The establishment media keeps pushing a phony narrative that Trump supporters are uncivil and unhinged -- but it's Democrats who keep exhibiting dangerously unhinged behavior. Again and again, liberals have displayed symptoms of acute Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's one thing to heckle the dishonest media during a political rally. It's something else entirely to target innocent people with violence -- whether it's vehicular assault, physical assault or even attempted murder -- just because they support the president. That keeps happening and the the fact that the legacy media keeps ignoring it or excusing it is one of the reasons why reporters keep getting heckled at Trump's rallies.