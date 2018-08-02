Jordan Peterson
Canadian professor Jordan Peterson warned Tuesday of the expansion of humanitarian disciplines on college campuses, especially at "radical" liberal institutions.

Peterson warned parents in a video about sending their children to liberal colleges, saying that by doing so, they'd be "supporting ideologues who claim that all truth is subjective, that all sex differences are socially constructed."

"If you're a taxpayer or paying for your kid's liberal arts degree, you're underwriting this gang of nihilists. You're supporting ideologues who claim that all truth is subjective, that all sex differences are socially constructed, and that western imperialism is the sole source of all Third World problems. They're the post-modernists pushing progressive activism at a college near you," said Peterson in the PragerU video.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Peterson backed up his remarks and said that on all levels of education, faculties are mostly comprised of radical people.

"Ideologues have a very simple way of looking at the world," he said. "They reduce it to a few principles like inequality and unfairness and power."


He called the decision by universities to expand their humanities programs to include women's and ethnic studies a "dreadful mistake" that does not help students.

"They have very low academic standards and they're corrupting the rest of the enterprise," he said.

Peterson said that as more research becomes available about the political leanings of universities across the country, parents will "wise up" and not let their children attend colleges that are "playing an ideological game."

He referenced the Heterodox Academy which ranks U.S. colleges on their adherence to truth, as opposed to social justice.

"There's something to be said for the left, but there's not very much to be said for the radical left. And that distinction isn't being made and the left can clearly go too far," Peterson said.

"When it gets too radical ... then that's a bad thing. It's bad for education, it's bad for broader society, it's altogether bad."