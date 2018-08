© Robert MacPherson / AFP

How does it work?

A federal judge in Seattle has blocked the release of downloadable plans for 3D-printed guns, hours before a Second Amendment activist was due to release them to the world.US District Judge Robert Lasnik issued the temporary injunction on Tuesday, after eight Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit on Monday.The plans were due to be made public after the federal government reached a settlement with Defense Distributed, a Texas company that hosts and distributes the blueprints from its online depository, DEFCAD. Defense Distributed and DEFCAD are the creation of Cody Wilson, a pro-gun, libertarian activist.The government had ordered Wilson to take down plans for a 3D-printed handgun in 2013. Wilson complied, but sued the government in 2015 and won the case in late June, with the Justice Department ruling that Americans may "access, discuss, use and reproduce" the plans.Wilson, a self-described 'crypto-anarchist' hailed the victory as the death of American gun control.With a temporary injunction in place, President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was "looking into" 3D printed guns, and consulting with the National Rifle Association on the issue. Gidley said that the Trump administration "will continue to look at all options available to us to do what is necessary to protect Americans while also supporting the First and Second Amendments."DEFCAD, which hosted the blueprints since Wilson's court victory in June, remains blank after Judge Lasnik's injunction. While gun plans are now unavailable on the site, visitors can become members to fund the "direct, material expansion" of the Second Amendment.During World War II, the US military manufactured the FP-45 Liberator, a single-shot pistol that could be mass-produced from stamped steel at a cost of $2.10 per unit. Dropped behind enemy lines to resistance fighters and partisans, the US intended these fighters to use the gun to kill Nazi occupiers at close range, before retrieving their weapons and carrying on the fight.Drawing inspiration from this, Wilson posted plans for a 3D-printed 'Liberator' online in 2013. The single-shot, 3D-printed pistol could be manufactured with any commercially available 3D printer. While made entirely from plastic, the addition of a crude metal firing pin turned the Liberator into a viable weapon.Plans for the liberator were downloaded more than 100,000 times in the two days before the US government ordered Defense Distributed to take them down. The schematics are still widely available on file-sharing sites like The Pirate Bay and on the 'dark web.'Every other part - upper receiver, stock, grip, barrel, etc. - can either be 3D printed or bought with no restriction, as these parts are not considered firearms by themselves.Several companies sell their own unfinished lowers and milling kits, and any number of plans for 3D printed parts circulate online. However, the prohibitive cost of 3D printers and high-precision CNC milling machines has thus far relegated homemade firearms to a small fringe of enthusiasts.Wilson has stated that he wants to make untraceable 'ghost guns' accessible to the masses. His court victory and the backlash from legislators is the most high-profile case so far in what he calls "the age of the downloadable gun," and has thrust the concept out of hobbyists' workshops and into the mainstream.