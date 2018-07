© Pascal Lauener / Reuters

Washington's use of payment systems for political purposes undermines the US dollar as a global currency, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit in South Africa."Regarding our American partners placing limitations, including those on dollar transactions, I believe is a big strategic mistake. By doing so, they are undermining the trust in the dollar as a reserve currency," said Putin.Putin added that Russia has no intention of getting rid of the US dollar, as the currency is widely used in international trade and business.unless the United States prevents us from doing so," said Putin in his closing address to BRICS leaders on Friday.However, the Russian president emphasized the need for other currencies in global trade and the emergence of new reserve currencies like the ruble.The president's comments came weeks after US Treasury data revealed that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) had significantly reduced its holdings of US securities.Russia launched a gradual sell-off of US sovereign debt in 2011, which has intensified over recent months, as Washington imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Moscow.So far,, from over $150 billion to just $14.9 billion in May. The regulator explained the sell-off as