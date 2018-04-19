© Francisco Bonilla / Reuters

The first delivery of Iranian crude oil to Russia under the oil-for-goods program has been completed and the sides aim to extend the deal for five years, according to Russian Energy Ministry Aleksandr Novak."The agreement is effective; it has been extended for the year, but in general,," he said.The oil-for-goods deal was initially reached in 2014 when Iran was under Western sanctions over its nuclear program. Last year, Moscow and Tehran ratified the agreement, under which Russia would initially buy 100,000 barrels a day from Iran and sell the country $45 billion worth of goods.Current Iranian oil supplies under the program amount to five million tons per year. The first delivery was made in November 2017 and totaled one million tons.Novak said earlier that the oil-for-goods program was. The nations have also signedPresidential aide Yuri Ushakov said this month that Russian investment in developing Iran's oil and gas fields could total more than $50 billion.According to Ushakov,