Russia is ready for disconnection from SWIFT.

Russian state tech giant Rostec will use Russia's analogue of SWIFT interbank cash transfer services, the company said in a press release.The tech firm will connect to the Russian system for transfer of financial messages (SPFS) to make its payments safer. "The digital infrastructure will help to exchange data in encrypted mode, which," Rostec said.Rostec was established in late 2007 to consolidate strategically important Russian companies. It has divisions inIt unites companies like Russian Helicopters, Kalashnikov Concern, and Rosoboronexport.The head of Rostec, Igor Zavyalov, said that the transition to a new systemand will provide an opportunity to transfer information without using the capacities of foreign providers.Last month, another Russian state-owned firm, global oil giant Rosneft, announced it had tested the SPFS in DecemberThe potential exclusion of Russia from SWIFT has worried the country's banks since 2014, when the EU and the US introduced the first round of international sanctions against Moscow over alleged involvement in the Ukraine crisis and the reunification with Crimea. However, SWIFT itself has fended off such talks.In 2017, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that