"While most will die within a year of their birth, new pups are constantly bred and sold. The wolf-dog business is a lucrative one ... depending on the advertised wolf percentage. New pups are sold to people looking for a guard dog, a family pet, a movie star or a fur source."

The 'Wolfieness' of Wolfdogs Makes Them Unsuitable as Pets for Most People

"People who own hybrids often find that their pet's behavior makes it a challenge to care for," according to the International Wolf Center. "The diversity of genetic composition even within one litter of hybrid pups leads to a wide range of appearances and behavior patterns among all hybrids, thus making their behavior inconsistent and more difficult to predict."2

"When a wolf reaches sexual maturity ... their role in the pack often changes from that of a pup to an adult expected to contribute to the pack. Status becomes much more important, and the animal may begin testing its packmates to achieve a higher-ranking position in the pack.

Testing or challenging of packmates can be transferred onto a human 'leader' when a wolf is kept in captivity, causing the animal to be perceived as stubborn, bold or even aggressive."

"In response to the growing problem of homeless pet wolves and wolf-dogs, refuges and sanctuaries across the country have opened their gates and hearts to these animals.

In caring for and getting to know these animals, it does not take long to realize that, in most cases, no matter how hard you try to provide for these animals - giving them large enclosures, raw meat and canine companions - the animals are still not happy. They often pace incessantly or transfer aggression to other animals or handlers."

Very Few Pet Owners Can Meet Minimum Space and Housing Requirements for Wolfdogs

Dr. Isla Fishburn's Comments on Wolfdogs