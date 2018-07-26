An Ashland woman says she came home to a strange and shocking sight several weeks ago: a cougar, taking a nap inside her home.Lauren Taylor wrote on Facebook that the large cat likely got inside though on open back door after drinking from a pond in her backyard."This is wild," her post reads. "When I made noise, she woke up and looked startled so I consciously raised my frequency, gazed lovingly into her eyes, and communicated using feline-speak eye blinking to calm her. It was amazing to realize that this worked."Taylor says her home has huge plants and stairs built around real tree branches, so the animal likely didn't' even realize it was walking indoors until it was all the way inside. The mountain lion eventually left Taylor's home after she says it calmed down and napped behind the sofa for more than six hours.Taylor reportedly got the animal to leave by using a drum."It was a perfect ending to a blessed encounter that could have been dangerous if approached from a lower frequency," Taylor wrote.Taylor wrote that she has "extensive experience working with energy and animals."Read her full account of the event below: