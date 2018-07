© Phenomenal Travel Videos



The founders of Panchavarnaswamy Temple, built during India's ancient Chola period, may have predicted the arrival of the bike by hundreds of yearsA carving of a modern bicycle has been found on the wall of an ancient 2,000-year-old temple.The founders of Panchavarnaswamy Temple, which was built during India's ancient Chola period, may have predicted the arrival of the bike by hundreds of years if these images are correct.Praveen Mohan, who found the carving and posted about it on his YouTube channel, said: "In a dark corner on one of the walls we can see this amazing carving of a man riding a bicycle.The world's first chain-driven bike was developed in around 1885.Mr Mohan uploaded footage of the discovery online and, sure enough, the carving bears and uncanny resemblance to the kind of bike you'd see today.But there is one possible explanation.Opthalmologist and amateur historian Dr R Kalaikovan also wrote of his bemusement of the sight of the bicycle carving in Panchavarnaswamy Temple.He told The Hindu in 2015 following a tour of the temple: "Neither the officials nor the scholar who wrote its history were able to explain how it (the carving) came there."Dr Kalaikovan said:This seems a plausible explanation but nothing is known for sure how this intriguing and ornate carving came to exist.