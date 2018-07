"We can't rely on the superpower of the United States," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that she was concerned and that Germany needed to take matters close to home into its own hands. As AntiWar's Jason Ditz notes, this comes in the context of recent polls showing German voters resistant to her desire to increase military spending. This suggests Merkel is trying to sell increased armament as a way to intervene regionally. Merkel also said she intends to continue to work on improving Germany's relationship with the United States. This appears to be an uphill battle, with the two nations at odds over a number of issues. Just last week, President Trump said he has "a big problem" with Germany, and the US was threatening to sanction German companies for investing in a Russian energy pipeline. Putting this accusation into context, Statista's Sarah Feldman points out that Germany secures roughly three fifths of its energy needs from foreign sources. A fifth of its overall energy consumption comes from natural gas. Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, takes effect bringing a stream of natural gas directly into Germany. In practice, the pipeline issue is about increasing trade ties there. Where US and European interests don't align, however, it seems to fuel tensions, and that's liable to mean Angela Merkel faces an uphill battle in improving relations.