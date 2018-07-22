© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Zuma Press/TNS



When Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, goes on trial Wednesday in Virginia on charges of money laundering, tax fraud and other crimes, he may have reason to hope he can avoid prison if he is convicted.Last month, Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, suggested that Trump may pardon Manafort.Trump has already pardoned several high-profile supporters.Giuliani's framing of terms for pardoning Manafort sparked instant political and legal controversy. Critics said Manafort could see Giuliani's comments as a signal that Trump will continue to resist cooperation with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who brought the charges.Mueller's investigation has led to criminal charges against 32 people, including 25 Russians, as part of his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign, whether Trump or anyone else committed obstruction of justice and other crimes.Giuliani first raised the prospect of a presidential pardon the day U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is hearing the Washington case, revoked Manafort's $10 million bail for what prosecutors said was witness tampering, and ordered him to jail until his trial.Despite that caveat, Giuliani's comments were criticized by former federal prosecutors and legal scholars, with some suggesting that the former New York mayor was complicit in obstructing justice."I think there's no other way to look at that than an invitation or exhortation to Manafort to keep quiet and stay the course and hope for the get-out-of-jail card," said Harry Litman, a former federal prosecutor in San Francisco. "He has no business trying to telegraph to Manafort anything about pardon prospects."Giuliani said his comments were not "in any way improper." In text messages to the Los Angeles Times, he said he did not believe that Manafort could interpret his comments to discourage possible cooperation with Mueller's team.Mueller has focused, in part, on a June 9, 2016, meeting at which Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and another top campaign adviser met at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer after an intermediary promised "information that would incriminate" Hillary Clinton.U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who is presiding over the Virginia case, said at a May hearing that he believed Mueller is prosecuting Manafort to get him "to sing" against Trump. But Ellis later ruled that the case should proceed to trial, and Litman said the evidence appears strong."If he doesn't cooperate or get a pardon, he's going to die in prison," Litman said. "These indictments were hard to put together - but they're going to be straightforward to prove."Georgetown law professor Julie O'Sullivan, a former assistant U.S. attorney who worked on the staff of special prosecutor Robert Fiske Jr., who investigated President Bill Clinton's financial past in 1994, called Giuliani's language "shocking."Bennett Gershman, a professor at Pace University law school and a former prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney's office, said Giuliani's comments crossed an ethical line.Margaret Love, a former Justice Department lawyer who served as the U.S. pardon attorney from 1990 to 1997, noted that Giuliani, who served as associate attorney general in the 1980s, had formally advised President Ronald Reagan whether or not to issue certain pardons."Oh God - Rudy used to do this," Love said. "He knows better."A lawyer for Manafort, Kevin Downing, declined to comment.