Mueller
© Charles Dharapak/Associated Press/ File
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., October 28, 2013.
Robert Mueller is seeking to give immunity to five potential witnesses in the Paul Manafort trial according to a new court filing Tuesday.

Mueller is filing the requests under seal; Manafort is facing charges of bank and tax fraud and his trial begins next Wednesday in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The five potential witnesses have not been charged and their identity has not been released to the public.

Via NBC reporter Tom Winter: The Special Counsel's Office notifies the court that they will seek immunity for up to 5 people to testify under conditions of immunity in the upcoming trial against Paul Manafort in Virginia. They say these people have not been publicly named before in the case.

The Special Counsel says they aren't sure if they will call any of the witnesses so they want to file the requests for immunity under seal.

From the filing: "The motions indicate that the named individuals will not testify or provide other information on the basis of their privilege against self-incrimination, and that the government is requesting that the Court compel them to testify at the upcoming trial."