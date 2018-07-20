Eleven people have died after an amphibious vehicle with more than 30 people on board capsized on a lake in Missouri.Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said a tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake. He said weather was believed to have caused the boat to capsize. High winds had hit the area, according to weather reports.Rader said an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people and that recovery efforts were ongoing, with some passengers still to be accounted for. A dive team was assisting."It's going to be a challenging night and tomorrow," the sheriff said.National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg saidat Branson Airport., Linderberg said."There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.Shocking video believed to be of the boat sinking was posted on to YouTube, showing the craft fighting strong wind and high waves, before its nose goes under the water line.Southern Stone County Fire Protection District described the situation on Table Rock Lake as a "mass casualty incident" and said multiple crews were on the scene.Injured people were taken to hospital after the "Ride the Ducks" amphibious vehicle capsized on the lake near Branson, Missouri, the district said on Twitter.