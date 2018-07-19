He said: "We've been typically doing between two to three gigawatts of wind [generation].
"At a windier time of the year we might be doing nine or 10."
The unusual stillness in the air is the result of a sustained period of high, dense pressure over the UK, according to the Met Office.
A Met Office spokesman said: "It's like a lid, it keeps everything still.
"From the forecast looking out over the next couple of weeks, there doesn't seem to be any significant change on the way."
A National Grid spokesman said: "Between June 4 and July 15 wind generation was around 30 per cent lower compared to the same period last year.
"Electricity demand is low and we're comfortable with the level of spare generation we have available.
Comment: Electricity demand was 'low' and yet demand for natural gas increased! And one of the cheapest and most reliable suppliers is Russia, whom the UK has spent the last couple of years smearing with nonsensical lies.
"However, we have planned for these changes and ready to play our part."
Nevertheless, the price of natural gas, being burned more to compensate for the lack of wind, has increased slightly.
Ireland is also facing similar problems with a lack of wind, and falling water levels have restricted hydroelectric power generation in July.
A study published in the Nature Geoscience journal in December suggested climate change might mean less wind being available for energy production in decades to come.
The report suggested wind power would decrease in the northern hemisphere but increase in the southern hemisphere.
This could mean the loss of as much as 18 per cent of wind over the central US by the year 2100.
Mr Gross stressed it was vital to plan for long periods without wind in the future - as well as pointing out a plus to the recent soaring temperatures - solar energy provided almost 10 per ent of Britain's electricity in the week ending July 1.
Comment: In light of a recent study showing global wind speeds have been decreasing since 1960, meanwhile extreme winter storms and wave heights have been increasing over the last 70 years, one wonders whether this will become a repeating pattern and what other changes may accompany it. And if it does become a repeating pattern those supporting unreliable renewables, as evidenced elsewhere, will sorely regret their ignorance.