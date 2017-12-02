is live in:
Tesla activates Australia's 'mega battery' to feed their 'shaky' power grid using unreliable renewable energy
Reuters
Fri, 01 Dec 2017 07:36 UTC
"South Australia is now leading the world in dispatchable renewable energy," state Premier Jay Weatherill said at the official launch at the Hornsdale wind farm, owned by private French firm Neoen.
Tesla won a bid in July to build the 129-megawatt hour battery for South Australia, which expanded in wind power far quicker than the rest of the country, but has suffered a string of blackouts over the past 18 months.
In a politically charged debate, opponents of the state's renewables push have argued that the battery is a "Hollywood solution" in a country that still relies on fossil fuels, mainly coal, for two-thirds of its electricity.
Supporters, however, say it will help stabilize the grid in a state that now gets more than 40 percent of its electricity from wind energy, but needs help when the wind dies down.
"Storage can respond within a fraction of a second. It can address those stability issues very quickly without needing to resort to using large power plants," said Praveen Kathpal, vice president of AES Energy, a losing bidder to build the battery.
Highlighting industry hopes for the take-up of battery storage, Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the site some 225 kms (141 miles) north of the state capital Adelaide in July, hailing the battery as "just the beginning".
The state has yet to reveal how much it is paying Tesla.
Weatherill came under fire last year after the entire state went black following a major storm, and raced to shore up the state's grid with a A$510 million ($385 million) plan, including ordering the big battery and installing diesel-fueled turbines.
AES's Kathpal, who is also chairman of the U.S. Energy Storage Association, said South Australia's commitment to turn to energy storage was an important step for the rest of the industry.
"We think that's what's really going to acclerate the uptake of energy storage in Australia," he said.
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
Recent Comments
Pretty good attempt, but still trying to put a bandaid on the problem. In the end, the centrists will get eaten too. Their tendency to seize...
Eight legs...I bet it can run fast....
@Ned Ludd: Ah, but Ned, maybe they are smarter than we think? The Losing Class, as you put it, may be exactly on course, and all is going...
Third dog was likely whisked off by the demented owner to protect it. Owners of bad dogs do that ... over and over and over. Wanna bet what DNA is...
Wow, this piece should be required reading. I couldn't have said it better.
They said that fully charged, it can power Manhattan for 5-10 minutes.
Problem is that the amount that lithium cells can hold is not as dense as a power plant..