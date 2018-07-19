Society's Child
Facebook eliminated 93% of traffic to top Conservative websites since Trump's election
The Gateway Pundit
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 05:54 UTC
TGP readership hit an all-time high in 2017! We reached more than 224 million page views in 2017. This surpassed our previous record from 2016 of 182 million page views. We thank all our readers for all their support.
This Was Despite Unprecedented Attacks
On the other hand, 2017 was a very challenging year for TGP. Facebook and Twitter often altered their platforms to prevent TGP stories from being shared. They have employed far left operatives who deem which stories are acceptable and others they kill off before they go viral.
Stories like 'Hillary is going to win in a landslide', 'Hillary is not sick' or 'Trump colluded with Russia' are considered accurate news reports.
These powerful tech firms act as gatekeepers and prevent conservative content from being shared online.
In 2016 we were one of the few conservative sites that supported candidate Trump - along with Breitbart, The Drudge Report, Infowars, Zero Hedge and Conservative Treehouse. We are proud of our efforts to report the truth that led to Trump's historic win.
In 2017 Harvard and Columbia Journalism Review found that The Gateway Pundit was the 4th most influential conservative news source in the 2016 election.
Because of this we were targeted and have seen our numbers related to Facebook and Twitter decline dramatically.
In every single Facebook category our numbers are down. In page visits our numbers were skyrocketing before the election. Then in three distinct periods our numbers were cut off.
In all statistical categories provided to us by Facebook our current numbers are below linear projections of where we should be.
In February Facebook launched another algorithm change to their platform. With the changes we saw our traffic dwindle even further.
We weren't the only ones to be affected. The algorithmic change caused President Donald Trump's engagement on Facebook posts to plummet a whopping 45%.
In contrast, according to Breitbart's Allum Bokhari, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) do not appear to have suffered a comparable decline in Facebook engagement.
This is a criminal act. Facebook took our money for advertising and promised a fair playing field. Facebook lied to us and every conservative group in America.Today despite the fact that we have 635,000 Gateway Pundit Facebook fans. We receive almost nothing from Facebook.Facebook is doing this to a number of top conservative sites we are in contact with.
A recent Pew Study found that 71% of Americans see how tech giants are censoring political content.
And now this...
A Gateway Pundit June study of top conservative news outlets found that Facebook has eliminated 93% of traffic to top conservative websites.
Report: Facebook Eliminates 93% of Traffic to Top Conservative Websites by Jim Hoft on Scribd