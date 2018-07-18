Russian media reports say the former head of the Moscow branch of Russia's Investigative Committee has been detained until September 12 over alleged links to the bosses of organized criminal groups.General Aleksandr Drymanov, who faces a criminal investigation on allegations of bribe taking, was reportedly arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) at his Moscow apartment late on July 16.Interfax reports that he was detained "in a case of accepting bribes by high-ranking officialsDrymanov's lawyer, Aleksandr Karabanov, was quoted as saying Drymanov was being questioned by the FSB at Moscow's high-security Lefortovo jail.Drymanov resigned in June from his post as the chief of the Moscow Main Investigative Department.Drymanov has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he was "ready for the court battle."