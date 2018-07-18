© Ints Kalnins / Reuters

A US author who promised to write a book about her grandfather, a Lithuanian national hero, is now campaigning for his role in slaughtering Jews and collaborating with the Nazis to be recognized.Jonas Noreika is honored in modern Lithuania as a hero, a resistance fighter who fought both Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia and was persecuted by each side. There is a plaque in his memory on one of the buildings in the capital Vilnius, where his name is displayed next to his nom-de-guerre - Generolas Vėtra, or General Storm.The difficult journey started when Foti and her brother went to Lithuania to bury the ashes of her mother and maternal grandmother, according to the piece. They both were surprised by the warm welcome they received there. But one person mentioned how his campaign to name a school after Noreika met with resistance by people accusing him of being a killer of Jews.By the end of her second trip to Lithuania she "came to believe that my grandfather must have sanctioned the murders of 2,000 Jews in Plungė, 5,500 Jews in Šiauliai and 7,000 in Telšiai," she writes. Noreika is one of many historic figures in Lithuania, whose crimes are being whitewashed or understated and who are being lauded as heroes, despite their crimes.Foti has now banded together with Grant Gochin, a Jewish man of Lithuanian descent, who identified more than 100 relatives killed in the Lithuanian Holocaust and is campaigning for recognition of Noreika's role in the killings."In the face of tremendous resistance by the Lithuanian government, the effort to convince it to acknowledge its role in the Holocaust will be long and hard. The souls of 200,000 Jews buried on Lithuanian soil demand such a reckoning," Foti said.