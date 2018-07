© Mohamad Torokman / Reuters

Israel's parliament has passed a law giving the education minister sweeping powers to ban any organizations critical of the Israeli state or military from entering schools.Under the legislation, the education minister and head of the religious-nationalist Jewish Home party, Naftali Bennett, can ban groups who "actively promote legal or international political actions to be taken outside Israel against soldiers of the Israel Defence Forces... or against the state of Israel," from accessing schools and speaking to students.The law, dubbed the 'Breaking the Silence' law, is perceived to target the Israeli non-profit whistleblowing organization of the same name. The left-wing group publishes testimony from Israeli veterans about the military's abuses against Palestinians.Bennett, who co-sponsored the bill, has been deeply scathing of the organization, accusing it of damaging Israel's image abroad. "The reality in which organizations that undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel and slander IDF soldiers will get to school children has ended today. Breaking the Silence crossed the line a long time ago of legitimate dialogue when they chose to slander the State of Israel in the international arena," he said following the bill's passage."As long as they act against the State of Israel and the IDF, I will not allow them to operate in the education system. You want to operate? Operate at home. In the education system, the belief in shaping the future generation will not be expressed by such voices," he added.Free speech activists also fear that the law, which applies to anyone who criticises the Israeli government or the IDF on an international forum, could be more far-reaching.Some have already expressed a willingness to break the new law. Ram Cohen, a headmaster at Tel Aviv's Tichonet high school, said he hosted Breaking the Silence at the school last year and planned to invite the group again, even if it meant breaching the law."As a principal, as an educator, it is my duty to stand up and say-no more," Cohen said. "These laws are meant to harm democracy. I shall not be a part of it. I do not agree with it and I shall object to it."