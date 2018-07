President Trump denied he was "pro-Russia" and slammed former CIA Director John Brennan in a Fox News interview airing Tuesday night, after the ex-intelligence chief described Trump's news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "treasonous."The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" interview was recorded in Helsinki following the Trump-Putin news conference, at which Trump appeared to dismiss the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.On Monday, Brennan tweeted that Trump's performance at the news conference "rises to & exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes & misdemeanors.'""Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin," added Brennan. "Republican Patriots: Where are you???"In his interview, Trump compared Brennan to FBI official Peter Strzok, former FBI attorney Lisa Page, former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.Trump also invoked the Soviet Union's role in fighting Nazi Germany during World War II: "In World War II, Russia lost 50 million people and helped us win the war. I was saying to myself the other day, 'You know, Russia really helped us.'""I'm not pro-Russia, pro-anybody," Trump went on. "I just want to have this country be safe. ... You know, Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the nuclear weapons in the world and getting along with Russia - and not only for that reason - it's a good thing, not a bad thing."During the wide-ranging interview, Trump also criticized European leaders over their countries' immigration policies. When Carlson asked if any nation in Europe had been improved by mass migration, the president responded: "Not one.""Angela was a superstar until she allowed millions of people to come into Germany," Trump said. "That really hurt her badly."The president used his criticisms of Europe to tout his own immigration policies and slam congressional Democrats for opposing them."The Democrats want open borders, which is basically saying, 'We want open borders, we want crime,'" Trump said. "Maybe it's a political philosophy they grew up with, maybe they learned it at school, maybe they're fools. I don't know.""We have the worst immigration laws in the world. We don't have any law. We have an opposite to law," the president said. "It's really disgraceful that the Democrats aren't doing something about it because we need their votes ... They're not good politicians, they've got horrible policy, but they're very good at sticking together and resisting and obstructing."But that's hurting our country," Trump went on. "But we'll get the immigration laws changed."