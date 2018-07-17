© Leah Mills/Reuters



"Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance," said Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett. "He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia."

"disgraced himself...and the entire Intelligence Community" by using the so-called Steele Dossier to start the 'Russiagate' probe. "This guy [Brennan] is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he's worried about staying out of Jail," Trump tweeted.

Ex-CIA chief John Brennan was among the first on Twitter to slam President Trump for his press conference performance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Brennan has a history of questionable political decisions himself.After the much-anticipated Helsinki summit on Monday, Presidents Trump and Putin faced the press.Brennan called this decision "nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic," Brennan added, "he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???"Brennan's comments were echoed by the vast majority of the US political and media establishment, always keen to stir up tension with the big bad Russians.Jarret then cites an article by constitutional law professor Carlton Larson, in which Larson explains how 'treason' is an incredibly narrowly-defined offense.Journalist Max Blumenthal pointed out thatThese groups' views towards the US mattered little to Brennan, as long as they opposed Bashar al-Assad's government.As head of the CIA under the Obama administration, Brennan ran the United States' covert operations throughout the world. However,who was hosted by high-level Soviet politicians like Leonid Brezhnev on his many visits to Moscow in the 1960s and 70s. Brennan's opponents didn't let him forget this little act of micro-treason, even if he was 22 at the time.during the 2016 presidential campaign, knowingly using a dossier of salacious and false allegations to jump-start Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing and still unsuccessful investigation.In May, Trump wrote that Brennan had