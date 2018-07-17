© Russia's Defense Ministry / Sputnik / File



"I think this is a new process. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have shown to the world they want to be in charge," Thomann said. "They want to start negotiations on the real political basis, and I think this is a good start, because the utopian ideas on the international relations always fail. And they admit they are rivals, they want to identify common grounds for cooperation and try to overcome their differences."

The Russian military is ready to work with the US colleagues on all the areas discussed by the two presidents during the Helsinki summit, namely cooperation in Syria and mutual reduction of the strategic nuclear arsenals."Russian Defense Ministry is ready to implement the agreements on the international security, reached by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during the Helsinki summit yesterday," Ministry's spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Tuesday.On Monday, Russian and the US leaders agreed to revitalize the military cooperation in several fields. During the press conference in the aftermath of the summit,Putin and Trump agreed to work together on returning the people displaced by the Syrian conflict, since several million of refugees are still living in Turkey and Lebanon. These people might take off and head for Europe, the US and other destinations, Putin warned."One should not wait until they start moving towards these destinations, the conditions for their return must be created," Putin stated.The two agreed also to step up negotiations on the prolonging of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), aimed at mutual reduction and limitation of the strategic nuclear arsenals. The existing third iteration of the START agreement expires in 2021. Putin said Moscow was ready to prolong the deal, while some "details" must be ironed out first.Konashenkov said the military was ready "to intensify contacts with its American colleagues through the General Staff and other available channels of communication" on all of the aforementioned issues, as well as other outstanding problems of the international security.Such a new approach would likely be more fruitful than the "ancient" US unilateral drive for the forced Westernization and multiculturalism, while the summit itself exemplified "the acceptance from the US of the new multipolar world."The Russian-US desire to cooperate on fixing the Syrian conflict will prove to be beneficial not only to the war-torn country itself, but to the whole Middle East region and, ultimately, Europe, Thomann believes.