I'd like to add something to this. After all I was an intelligence officer myself. And I do know how dossiers are made up. Just a second. That's the first thing.
Now the second thing. I believe that Russia is a democratic state and I hope you're not denying this right to your own country. You're not denying that the United States a democracy. Do you believe the United States is a democracy? And if so, if it is a democratic state then the final conclusion in this kind of dispute can only be levered by trial, by the court, not by the, executed by the law enforcement.
For instance the Concord Company that was brought up is being accused of interference but this company does not constitute the Russian state and does not represent the Russian state and I brought several examples before. Well, you have a lot of individuals in the United States, take George Soros for instance, with multi billion capitals but it doesn't make him, his position, his posture, the posture of the United States. No it does not. Well it's the same case. There is the issue of trying a case in the court and the final say is for the court to deliver. We're now talking about the individuals and not about particular states.
Corrupt Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced on February 16, 2017, that his counterparts in the corrupt Mueller team had indicted 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies for scheme to interfere in the US political system.
The Mueller team later released information on the companies and individuals indicted including information on the activities they participated in during the 2016 Presidential election. The Mueller team accused the Russians of "supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ... and disparaging Hillary Clinton."
But this was another far left liberal lie. TGP reported that of the events promoted by these Russians, a total of 31 people attended the Trump rallies while the Hillary rallies promoted by these Russians brought in 10,100 people including big leftist Michael Moore.
The indictments against Russians have turned into a courtroom fiasco as the Mueller team made the mistake to include three Russian companies in that indictment. When one of the Russian companies indicted, Concord Management, showed up to court the Mueller team was totally caught of guard. Mueller's corrupt legal team led by a former Clinton Foundation attorney, asked for more time to put together their case in order to come up with support for their outlandish indictments.Last Friday, dirty cop Mueller announced through the corrupt and now disgraced and dishonest Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Rod Rosenstein, that they were indicting another group of Russians related to the phony Trump - Russia scandal. No doubt these indictments are phony too. Today the President of Russia told the American people that the Mueller investigation is a farce and Deep State is corrupt - something the American MSM will not report.
