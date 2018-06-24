© Donkey Hotey/KJN

"Until the Court has an opportunity to determine if Concord was properly served, it would be inadvisable to conduct an initial appearance and arraignment at which important rights will be communicated and a plea entertained," wrote the prosecutors. "That is especially true in the context of this case, which involves a foreign corporate defendant, controlled by another, individual foreign defendant, that has already demanded production of sensitive intelligence gathering, national security, and foreign affairs information."

"Defendant voluntarily appeared through counsel as provided for in [the federal rules], and further intends to enter a plea of not guilty. Defendant has not sought a limited appearance nor has it moved to quash the summons. As such, the briefing sought by the Special Counsel's motion is pettifoggery."

"I think we're dealing with the government having indicted the proverbial ham sandwich. That company didn't exist as a legal entity during the time period alleged by the government."



"We now know that the special counsel apparently has access to [Concord's] confidential filings at the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which in and of itself is a disturbing fact."



The defense lawyer then turned the heat up to eleven by stating, "Your Honor, we waive formal reading of the indictment. We enter a plea of not guilty. We exercise our right to a speedy trial."

Playing his own Russian card left him vulnerable to "graymail" that's turning into his undoing.On February 16, 2018, Special Counsel Robert Mueller obtainedby "impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the United States by dishonest means in order to enable Defendants to interfere with U.S. political processes, including the 2016 presidential election."The media heralded the indictment as a major achievement by Team Mueller. But a few observers questioned whether Mueller truly expected any of the defendants to appear in a U.S. court to answer the charges. Others asked if the indictment was merely an empty public relations gesture by the special counsel's office attempting to show that its investigation was producing solid results.Against all expectations, in April 2018,They then served extensive discovery requests on Team Mueller seeking full disclosure of the government's case and investigation including sensitive national security and intelligence information.So, should Team Mueller bother to litigate the discovery requests? The maximum penalty against Concord is a $500,000 fine or compensation to anyone damaged by the alleged conspiracy. But these may be mereIn short, even if the prosecution wins at trial, no one will go to prison and the fines may be uncollectible. So what's the point of the exercise?If the Muellerites lose the discovery litigation and are faced with having to disclose sensitive intelligence about the case and their investigation, should they withdraw the indictment against Concord? And, if they drop the charges, are they prepared for the resulting public relations disaster?On Friday May 5, 2018, Team Mueller tried to buy some maneuvering time by filing a motion asking U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich to postpone Concord's arraignment set for May 9, 2018. They claimed that it was unclear whether Concord had formally accepted the court summons related to the case. In their motion, they included Concord's discovery requests.The prosecutors proposed that the arraignment be postponed while the parties briefed the issue of whether the court summons has been properly served on Concord.The next morning, without breaking a sweat, Concord's lawyers breezily replied,The defense lawyers argued that the special counsel was trying "to usurp the scheduling authority of the Court" by waiting until Friday afternoon to try to delay a proceeding scheduled for the following Wednesday. They also stated that theand, ratcheting up the pressure, stated thatJudge Friedrich, a Trump appointee, denied the special counsel's request and ruled that the arraignment would proceed as scheduled.At the May 9, 2018 arraignment, Concord's lead counsel was asked whether he represents Concord Catering, another one of the charged Russian companies. He replied that he did not and added,Then, hinting at more graymail to come, he remarked that,On June 12, 2018, Team Mueller responded to the defense discovery requests by warning the court thatThey asked Judge Friedrich for an order to protect voluminous evidence sought by Concord. According to the prosecution, the evidence includes betweenIn requesting a protective order, the Muellerites argued that disclosure of such evidence would help foreign intelligence services in Russia and elsewhere while undermining U.S. law enforcement and national security investigations. U.S. documents identify "sources, methods and techniques used to identify the foreign actors behind these interference operations." Improper disclosure of that information would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates and let them "adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations."The prosecutors claimed thatIt includes the identities of cooperating individuals and companies, as well as links between the defendants, uncharged parties and foreign governments, that goes well beyond what the prosecution intends to disclose at trial. They gave additional details to Judge Friedrich under court seal.The special counsel asked the judge to preclude any of Concord's co-defendants from reviewing evidence until they appear in her courtroom to respond to the charges.He is also a principal officer and stake holder in Concord.In a move calculated to render the Muellerites even more crazed than they already are, Concord's lawyers insisted thatTo anyone with an IQ above that of a celery stalk, such a fundamental and entirely proper move should have been anticipated. Nevertheless,The prosecutors desperately and fatuously countered that "As long as Prigozhin chooses not to appear personally in front of this court, he is not entitled to review any discovery in this case." Then, moving beyond desperation into the realm of rank insanity, Team Mueller proposed that, any foreign national (i.e., Concord) who wants to disclose sensitive discovery materials to others would have to go through a government "firewall counsel" which would supposedly be "separate" from the prosecution team. In other words, in order to prepare for trial,The court has yet to rule on the prosecution's Soviet-style request. Meanwhile, it is fair to ask why Mueller and his band of legal geniuses didn't anticipate getting themselves into this jam before they brought this indictment. Did it never occur to them that one or more of the defendants would actually appear in court to fight the charges?That's just one of a thousand reasons why it's a truly boneheaded idea to use a criminal indictment as a public relations tool to create the appearance that your $20,000,000 counterintelligence operation is getting results.So the Mueller pit bulls are running around with their fur on fire. Even if they win the discovery battle and the case at trial, what's the prize? A $500,000 fine or compensation to victims? How will they collect?On the other hand, if they lose the discovery battle, they will be faced with a bitter choice.Option A would result in a meaningless "victory." Option B would be a major embarrassment and further proof that they are wasting their time and millions of our tax dollars trying to undo the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.Either way, it couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of thugs.is a former federal and state prosecutor who practices law in Philadelphia. He blogs at knowledgeisgood.net and can be reached by email at kignet1@gmail.com.