A Russian company indicted for allegedly funding attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election tore into special counsel Robert Mueller Thursday, calling him "unlawfully appointed" and accusing him of chasing a "make-believe electioneering case."The searing court document was filed in response to Mueller's request that a judge grant certain protections to the mountain of evidence in that case.A lawyer for Concord Management and Consulting urged the judge to deny Mueller's request and submitted a different proposal to be considered.Concord is one of three Russian entities and 13 Russian people accused by the special counsel of breaking the law in order to interfere with U.S. elections.That lawyer argued that Mueller's proposal was "unprecedented" in its breadth and was based on irrelevant legal precedent."In short,," Concord's lawyer said.In that request, Mueller also warned that "uncharged individuals and entities" are still engaging in election interference operations In its response filed on Thursday, a lawyer for Concord described Mueller's position as a "hysterical dithyramb about the future of American elections."