- Russian company Concord Management and Consulting tore into special counsel Robert Mueller Thursday.
- In a searing court document, Concord responded to Mueller's request that a judge grant certain protections to the mountain of evidence in that case.
- Concord is one of three Russian entities and 13 Russian people accused by the special counsel of breaking the law in order to interfere with U.S. elections.
A lawyer for Concord Management and Consulting urged the judge to deny Mueller's request and submitted a different proposal to be considered.
That lawyer argued that Mueller's proposal was "unprecedented" in its breadth and was based on irrelevant legal precedent.
"In short, fake law, which is much more dangerous than fake news," Concord's lawyer said.
Mueller's plan would include barring any of the defendants from reviewing the evidence found until they appear before a U.S. court.
In that request, Mueller also warned that "uncharged individuals and entities" are still engaging in election interference operations.
In its response filed on Thursday, a lawyer for Concord described Mueller's position as a "hysterical dithyramb about the future of American elections."
