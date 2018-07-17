© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Donald Trump has long been accused of colluding with the Kremlin, but one authoritative Russiagate disciple has now suggested that even Trump's tweets are linked to Russia - exemplifying the sharp analysis that permeates Twitter.Her sobering observations are further supported by the fact that the tweets used distinctly un-American language.However, after broadcasting these shocking revelations, McElrath told her Twitter followers that she didn't feel comfortable explaining the "ominous" implications of her bombshell findings."Lots of folks in my mentions are asking me to be explicit about what I think these tweets are implying or signaling and why I see them as ominous. I'm not comfortable doing that publicly for a variety of reasons. I'm sorry. But I want you to pay attention as this plays out," she wrote.McElrath's hypothesis is all the more damning because the US president has made a name for himself as a voracious and provocative tweeter. But if the Russians are even behind his tweets, what does America have left?