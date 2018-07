© Remo Casilli / Reuters

Consecrated virgins have expressed their shock and outrage after a Vatican document suggested that physical virginity is not a prerequisite to becoming a so-called 'bride of Christ.'The surprising revelation was included in a detailed guidance document on consecrated virginity, published by the Vatican earlier this month. It followed requests from bishops who reported an increasing number of women being called to the vocation.However, the long-awaited document has left many of the women, who made a lifelong commitment to preserve their virginity in the name of Christ, dumbfounded.In a statement , the US Association of Consecrated Virgins said the instruction from the Vatican was "shocking" and "deeply disappointing.""The entire tradition of the Church has firmly upheld that a woman must have received the gift of virginity - that is, both material and formal (physical and spiritual) - in order to receive the consecration of virgins," the statement reads.Judith Stegman, president of the US Association of Consecrated Virgins insisted that virginity is a minimum requirement for consecration and doesn't change "with the issuance of this Instruction." The group also branded the guidance as "intentionally convoluted and confusing."