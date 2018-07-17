A video shows the moment a brush fire turned into a 'firenado' and then a waterspout on the Colorado River.An Arizona couple was driving near the California-Arizona border Saturday and pulled over to watch a brush fire near the shore of the Colorado River.The brush fire turned into a 'firenado' and then the winds moved over the river and formed a waterspout.Jet skis and boats drove by the scary spectacle that looked like something from a Hollywood movie.