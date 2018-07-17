© Aleksey Nikolskyi / Reuters

© Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik

© Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has posted a picture of him alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin inside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium after France defeated Croatia 4-2 to claim the 2018 World Cup.McGregor, who says he was personally invited to the game by President Putin, paid tribute to the Russian head of state, adding his congratulations for an "amazing" World Cup."Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin," McGregor wrote."This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him."Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."McGregor added "Россия вперёд!" at the end of his message, which translates to "Let's go, Russia!"McGregor's chief rival, Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, was also present at the stadium.